Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 1.47 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.054614 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was CAD 2.58 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.488977 million a year ago.