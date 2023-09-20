Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination. The Company has not commenced any operations nor generated any revenue.

Sector Investment Holding Companies