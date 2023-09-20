Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 1.47 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.054614 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was CAD 2.58 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.488977 million a year ago.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
September 20, 2023 at 05:25 pm EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023