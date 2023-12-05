Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific, one of the two remaining British trading houses in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that it would buy back shares worth up to HK$6 billion ($767.6 million) from the open market.

The programme will be funded from the firm's existing capital and cash reserves, Swire said in an exchange filing.

The buy-back programme will begin on Dec. 6 and extend until the conclusion of the conglomerate's annual general meeting in May 2025.

"The board believes that the current financial resources of the company would enable it to implement the programme while continuing to maintain a solid financial position," Swire Pacific said in a statement.

The buyback comes as Swire Pacific reported a more than 120% jump in profit for the first six months of this year.

The 207-year old company announced plans in August 2022 to buy back up to HK$4 billion of shares, a target it achieved earlier this year.

Shares of the firm ended the day 0.7% higher at HK$50.95.

($1 = 7.8162 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)