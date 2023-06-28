Today at 06:00 am

(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell unit Swire Coca-Cola, USA for $3.9 billion to its controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Swire Pacific expects a consolidated gain of about HK$22.80 billion ($2.91 billion) from the sale, it said.

($1 = 7.8323 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)