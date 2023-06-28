Swire Pacific expects a consolidated gain of about HK$22.80 billion ($2.91 billion) from the sale, it said.
($1 = 7.8323 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell unit Swire Coca-Cola, USA for $3.9 billion to its controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons Ltd.
Delayed Quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04:08:06 2023-06-28 am EDT
