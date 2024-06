SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific is looking raise $300 million to $500 million in a 5-year dollar bond, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as they are discussing confidential information. Swire Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)