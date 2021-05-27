BVG operating account 2020: Swiss Life improves its portfolio and cost structure

Swiss Life can look back on a successful 2020 for its corporate clients business. The need of SMEs and large companies for security in occupational provisions is reflected in the ongoing stable demand for guaranteed solutions. At the same time, the share of semi-autonomous solutions increased to 48% of new business.

In 2020, Swiss Life increased its key periodic premiums from its group insurance portfolio to CHF 3729 million (2019: CHF 3661 million). Gross premiums declined by 18%, which is due to the extraordinarily high single premiums written by Swiss Life in 2019, a result of the withdrawal of a competitor from the full insurance business. Swiss Life generated a positive operating result of CHF 115 million in the 2020 financial year; it posted a 2% increase in the number of contracts to 47 945, thus again recording portfolio growth. The continuation of a prudent underwriting policy had a positive impact on portfolio quality. "Swiss Life will continue to focus on the profitability of new group insurance business and ensure the healthy development of the portfolio, thus ensuring continuity and financial solidity," says Hans-Jakob Stahel, Head of Corporate Clients at Swiss Life Switzerland.



Thanks to the continuous implementation of process improvements and efficiency-enhancing measures, Swiss Life was able to further reduce administrative costs to CHF 206 million (2019: CHF 211 million). This equates to a reduction in costs per insured person of 3.8%. With a payout ratio of 95.2%, Swiss Life fulfilled the legal requirements (2019: 94.8%). In 2020, insured persons received a total of CHF 128 million from the bonus reserve, into which a further injection of CHF 120 million was made over the same period.

Full-range offering remains a strategic cornerstone

Maintaining a full-range offering in the second pillar with full-insurance, semi-autonomous and risk reinsurance solutions, as well as services for pension funds is and will remain one of the strategic cornerstones of Swiss Life. Hans-Jakob Stahel: "We are committed to making this comprehensive offering accessible to our customers in the future as well." The above-average growth in semi-autonomous solutions shows that the full-range provider strategy is paying off: compared to the previous year, the share of new business in this segment increased to 48% of total new business (2019: 19%). By the end of 2020, Swiss Life had a total of 7250 semi-autonomous affiliations, an increase of 22% over the previous year. The share of new business in semi-autonomous solutions also includes the growing demand for individual solutions in the field of 1e provisions (+24%). The capital assets of semi-autonomous foundations increased by 16% to CHF 4.8 billion.

Information

Media Relations

Phone +41 43 284 77 77

media.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.ch

Follow us on Twitter

@swisslife_ch

Further information

All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases