  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Life Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLHN   CH0014852781

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

(SLHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:47 2022-09-09 am EDT
511.10 CHF   +0.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway Oil Fund Buys 65% Stake in Paris and Berlin Properties For Combined EUR438 Million

09/09/2022 | 05:05am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign-wealth fund, the world's largest, said Friday that it has agreed to acquire a 65% stake in two properties for a combined 438 million euros ($437.9 million).

Norges Bank Investment Management, the arm of Norway's central bank that manages the fund, commonly known as the oil fund, said it will pay EUR297 million for its stake in VoltAir, a newly built mixed-use property in Berlin, and EUR141 million for its stake in an office property in central Paris.

Swiss Life Group entities will hold a 35% interest in the properties and Swiss Life Asset Managers will perform the asset management, it said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 0504ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.36% 90.67 Delayed Quote.19.10%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 0.99% 512 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
WTI 2.33% 84.83 Delayed Quote.8.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 127 M 22 750 M 22 750 M
Net income 2022 1 298 M 1 335 M 1 335 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 15 629 M 16 069 M 16 069 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 866
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Life Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 507,00 CHF
Average target price 577,96 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Frost Group Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Aellig Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Stefan Mächler Group Chief Investment Officer
Franziska Tschudi Sauber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG-9.30%16 069
AXA-6.89%55 990
METLIFE, INC.6.93%53 297
AFLAC INCORPORATED5.62%38 970
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-10.43%36 065
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.68%32 915