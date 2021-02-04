Log in
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

Save the date: Swiss Life 2020 full-year results

02/04/2021 | 04:05am EST
Swiss Life 2020 full-year results

Dear All

Swiss Life will release its 2020 full-year results on Tuesday, 2 March 2021 at 07.00 a.m. (CET).

Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Matthias Aellig, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09.00 a.m. (CET) to present the results to investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the telephone numbers listed below to participate in the call:

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The event will be broadcast live on our website (audio webcast). A repeat will be available after the event.


Best regards,


Swiss Life
Investor Relations

Investor.relations@swisslife.ch

+41 43 284 52 76




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
