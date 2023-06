The penalties of S$2.6 million ($1.93 million)for DBS, S$600,000 for OCBC, or Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, S$400,000 for Citibank and S$200,000 for Swiss Life were imposed because the central bank found they had inadequate controls in place to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The entities did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

