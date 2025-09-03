Swiss Life has reported H1 2025 net profit that is down nearly 5% at 602m CHF, mainly due to higher tax expenses, while operating profit of 903m CHF, was up 3% in local currency.



Also in local currency, the Swiss insurer's premiums rose by 5% to 12.1bn CHF, with all its insurance segments recording growth, and its total commission income increased by 2% to 1.27bn CHF.



"In addition, we have significantly increased net inflows of new assets in our third-party asset management business and our solvency remains strong," said CEO Matthias Aellig, who sees this as a successful start to the "Swiss Life 2027" program.



By 2027, Swiss Life aims to increase its commission income to over 1bn CHF and achieve a return on equity of around 17%-19%, compared with 392m CHF and 17.6% respectively in H1 2025.



It estimates its SST ratio at around 205% as of June 30, 2025, compared with 201% at the end of 2024 and a strategic target range of 140ù-190%. The ongoing share buyback program, worth 750m CHF, is proceeding as planned and will continue until the end of May 2026.