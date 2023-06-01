Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Life Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLHN   CH0014852781

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

(SLHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
526.00 CHF   -1.05%
01:33aSwiss Life Completes CHF1 Billion Share Buyback to Reduce Capital
MT
01:30aLonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million
DJ
01:03aSwiss Life completes share buyback programme
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss Life completes share buyback programme

06/01/2023 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Swiss Life completes share buyback programme

01.06.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 1 June 2023

Swiss Life has completed the share buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction which was announced on 25 November 2021.​​​​​​​

Since 6 December 2021, Swiss Life Holding Ltd has repurchased 1’876’368 of its own shares at an average purchase price of CHF 532.94 per share, and thereby achieved the targeted size of CHF 1 billion.

All information about the completed share buyback programme is available on the Swiss Life website.


Information

Media Relations
Phone +41 43 284 77 77
media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations
Phone +41 43 284 52 76
investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com

Follow us on Twitter
@swisslife_group

Further information
All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases

Swiss Life
The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.

Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.

Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.

a36439eb-11f4-414a-bea7-7290a395e889

Swiss Life corporate film

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This publication contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, developments and expectations of Swiss Life and those explicitly or implicitly described in these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is reminded that these statements are merely projections and should not be overvalued. Neither Swiss Life nor its Members of the Board of Directors, executive managers, managers, employees or external advisors nor any other person associated with Swiss Life or with any other relationship to the company makes any express or implied representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained in this publication. Swiss Life and the abovementioned persons shall not be liable under any circumstances for any direct or indirect loss resulting from the use of this information. Furthermore, Swiss Life undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any of these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to reflect new information, future events, developments or similar.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Life Holding AG
General-Guisan-Quai 40
8022 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41432843311
E-mail: investor.rel@swisslife.ch
Internet: www.swisslife.com
ISIN: CH0014852781
Valor: 1485278
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1646583

 
End of News EQS News Service

1646583  01.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
01:33aSwiss Life Completes CHF1 Billion Share Buyback to Reduce Capital
MT
01:30aLonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million
DJ
01:03aSwiss Life completes share buyback programme
EQ
05/30Implenia Bags CHF170 Million Construction Contracts in Germany, Switzerland
MT
05/18AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Swiss Life, Maintains Add Recommendatio..
MT
05/18AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Swiss Life, Maintains Add Recommendatio..
MT
05/18AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Swiss Life, Maintains Add Recommendatio..
MT
05/16HSBC Lowers Price Target on Swiss Life, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
05/12Berenberg Lowers Price Target on Swiss Life, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/11Transcript : Swiss Life Holding AG, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 322 M 23 335 M 23 335 M
Net income 2023 1 511 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 5,84%
Capitalization 15 551 M 17 019 M 17 019 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 784
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Life Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 526,00 CHF
Average target price 593,70 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Frost Group Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Aellig Group Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Stefan Mächler Group Chief Investment Officer
Franziska Tschudi Sauber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG10.32%17 019
AXA3.49%68 353
METLIFE, INC.-28.41%39 555
AFLAC INCORPORATED-9.31%39 420
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.22%38 242
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.25%34 694
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer