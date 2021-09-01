Swiss Life : plans real estate fund capital increase

ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Life's REF (CH)
Swiss Properties real estate fund plans to raise capital in
December to acquire a roughly 350 million Swiss franc ($381.10
million) real estate portfolio, Swiss Life said on Wednesday.
"The acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio worth some
CHF 350 million is being studied with a view to continuing the
strategy of qualitative growth," Swiss Life's asset management
arm said, adding the new portfolio included 18 properties. "The
portfolio is currently owned by Swiss Life Ltd."
($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Editing by Riham Alkousaa)