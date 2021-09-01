Log in
    SLHN   CH0014852781

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

(SLHN)
Swiss Life : plans real estate fund capital increase

09/01/2021 | 01:18am EDT
ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Life's REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund plans to raise capital in December to acquire a roughly 350 million Swiss franc ($381.10 million) real estate portfolio, Swiss Life said on Wednesday.

"The acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio worth some CHF 350 million is being studied with a view to continuing the strategy of qualitative growth," Swiss Life's asset management arm said, adding the new portfolio included 18 properties. "The portfolio is currently owned by Swiss Life Ltd." ($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 123 M 24 094 M 24 094 M
Net income 2021 1 280 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
Net cash 2021 625 M 681 M 681 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 14 953 M 16 318 M 16 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 574
Free-Float 96,9%
