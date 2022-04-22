Log in
    SLHN   CH0014852781

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

(SLHN)
04/22 11:31:07 am EDT
611.60 CHF   -2.11%
12:04pSwiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
EQ
04/18Swiss Life CEO Forecasts Marginal Growth In Local Property Prices Amid Higher Mortgage Rates
MT
04/14BDC Suspension Worsens Dollar Scarcity, Parallel Market Premium - ABCON
AQ
Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

04/22/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

22.04.2022 / 18:00

Zurich, 22 April 2022 

At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Life Holding Ltd, shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the gross dividend distribution of CHF 25.00 per registered share. Ms. Monika Bütler was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Around 1020 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Overall, 13.95 million of the voting rights (44.23% of the share capital) were represented.

Shareholders voted with 99.82% in favour of the proposed ordinary dividend of CHF 25.00 gross per registered share for the 2021 financial year. The distribution of the ordinary dividend will take place on value date 28 April 2022. The Annual General Meeting confirmed Rolf Dörig as Chairman of the Board of Directors and also confirmed the other members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office of one year each. Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Monika Bütler was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The speeches by Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig and CEO Patrick Frost are available at www.swisslife.com/gv.


Information

Media Relations
Phone +41 43 284 77 77
media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations
Phone +41 43 284 52 76
investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com 

Follow us on Twitter
@swisslife_group 

Further information
All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases

Swiss Life
The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.

Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products. 

Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.

Swiss Life corporate film

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This publication contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like 'believe', 'assume', 'expect' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, developments and expectations of Swiss Life and those explicitly or implicitly described in these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is reminded that these statements are merely projections and should not be overvalued. Neither SwissLife nor its Members of the Board of Directors, executive managers, managers, employees or external advisors nor any other person associated with Swiss Life or with any other relationship to the company makes any express or implied representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained in this publication. SwissLife and the abovementioned persons shall not be liable under any circumstances for any direct or indirect loss resulting from the use of this information. Furthermore, Swiss Life undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any of these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to reflect new information, future events, developments or similar.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Life Holding AG
General-Guisan-Quai 40
8022 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41432843311
E-mail: investor.rel@swisslife.ch
Internet: www.swisslife.com
ISIN: CH0014852781
Valor: 1485278
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1333525

 
End of News EQS News Service

1333525  22.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
