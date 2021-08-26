EQS-Adhoc : Swiss Prime Site: Solid first -2

MSCI ESG Research and the improvement by 1.1 points of the ESG Risk Rating (low risk, 17.6 points) by Sustainalytics. Confirmation of guidance and positive outlook As already communicated, Swiss Prime Site will make further improvements to the portfolio in the core business. The strategies include actively reducing vacancies, increasing like-for-like rental income through project-related conversions or targeted new lettings, and successively focusing the portfolio on promising types of use. At the same time, Swiss Prime Site is steadily moving ahead with the attractive project pipeline of around CHF 2.0 billion and successively supplementing the disposals with new opportunities mainly from the own portfolio. Following the strategic sale of Tertianum, the Services segment is back on its growth path, particularly with the asset management services for third parties which Swiss Prime Site Solutions provides. The foundations have been laid for new products and customer groups. Swiss Prime Site believes that the market opportunities for 2021 as a whole will remain intact. In view of the development projects that were completed in the previous year, the company expect rental income to rise in the 2021 financial year, subject to other unforeseeable upheaval linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vacancies in the portfolio will remain at the current level. Similarly, Swiss Prime Site is expecting another increase in earnings in the Services sector - along with an improvement in margins.

SELECTED KEY FIGURES without Tertianum ^1 01.01.- 01.01.- 01.01.- Key financial figures in 30.06.2020 30.06.2020 30.06.2021 Rental income from properties CHF m 219.9 208.9 213.4 Income from real estate developments CHF m 22.8 22.8 34.1 Income from real estate services CHF m 58.6 58.6 57.6 Income from retail CHF m 43.6 43.6 46.0 Income from assisted living CHF m 72.4 - - Income from asset management CHF m 4.8 4.8 7.5 Total operating income CHF m 425.2 341.2 362.8 Revaluation of investment properties, net CHF m -47.3 -47.3 144.5 Result from investment property sales, net CHF m 5.7 5.7 36.0 Result from sale of participations, net CHF m 204.2 - - Operating result (EBIT) CHF m 313.6 107.2 355.6 Profit CHF m 269.7 64.4 257.1 Return on equity (ROE) % 9.6 2.4 8.4 Return on invested capital (ROIC) % 4.9 1.5 4.4 Earnings per share (EPS) CHF 3.55 0.85 3.38 Financial figures excluding revaluations and all deferred taxes Operating result (EBIT) CHF m 361.0 154.5 211.0 Profit CHF m 320.0 114.9 163.5 Return on equity (ROE) % 11.3 4.3 5.5 Return on invested capital (ROIC) % 5.7 2.4 2.9 Earnings per share (EPS) CHF 4.21 1.51 2.15 Key balance sheet figures 31.12.2020 30.06.2021 Shareholders' equity CHF m 6 085.6 6 087.8 Equity ratio % 47.8 47.3 Borrowed capital CHF m 6 640.6 6 788.3 Loan-to-value ratio of property portfolio (LTV) % 41.9 42.0 NAV before deferred taxes per share^2 CHF 95.41 96.11 NAV after deferred taxes per share^2 CHF 80.11 80.14 Real estate portfolio Fair value of real estate portfolio CHF m 12 322.6 12 457.6 of which projects/development properties CHF m 829.5 1 031.4 Number of properties number 185 184 Rental floor space m^2 1 673 005 1 654 518 Vacancy rate % 5.1 4.7 Average discount rate % 2.91 2.83 Net property yield % 3.2 3.2 Employees Number of employees as at balance sheet date persons 1 728 1 677 Full-time equivalents as at balance sheet date FTE 1 505 1 455 ^1 Figures exclude Tertianum Group (business figures for January and February 2020 and income from the sale of investments). The sale and deconsolidation of the Tertianum Group took place on 28 February 2020. ^2 Services segment (real estate-related business fields) included at book values only

If you have any questions, please contact: Investor Relations, Markus Waeber Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, markus.waeber@sps.swiss Media Relations, Mladen Tomic Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss Web links: Press release | Presentation | Semi-Annual Report | Webcast

