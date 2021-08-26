Log in
    SPSN   CH0008038389

SWISS PRIME SITE AG

(SPSN)
EQS-Adhoc : Swiss Prime Site: Solid first -2-

08/26/2021 | 12:57am EDT
MSCI ESG Research and the improvement by 1.1 points of the ESG Risk Rating (low risk, 17.6 points) by Sustainalytics. Confirmation of guidance and positive outlook As already communicated, Swiss Prime Site will make further improvements to the portfolio in the core business. The strategies include actively reducing vacancies, increasing like-for-like rental income through project-related conversions or targeted new lettings, and successively focusing the portfolio on promising types of use. At the same time, Swiss Prime Site is steadily moving ahead with the attractive project pipeline of around CHF 2.0 billion and successively supplementing the disposals with new opportunities mainly from the own portfolio. Following the strategic sale of Tertianum, the Services segment is back on its growth path, particularly with the asset management services for third parties which Swiss Prime Site Solutions provides. The foundations have been laid for new products and customer groups. Swiss Prime Site believes that the market opportunities for 2021 as a whole will remain intact. In view of the development projects that were completed in the previous year, the company expect rental income to rise in the 2021 financial year, subject to other unforeseeable upheaval linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vacancies in the portfolio will remain at the current level. Similarly, Swiss Prime Site is expecting another increase in earnings in the Services sector - along with an improvement in margins. 

SELECTED KEY FIGURES 
 
                                                                                  without Tertianum 
                                                                                  ^1 
                                                                     01.01.-      01.01.-             01.01.- 
Key financial figures                                      in        30.06.2020   30.06.2020          30.06.2021 
 
Rental income from properties                              CHF m       219.9        208.9               213.4 
 
Income from real estate developments                       CHF m       22.8         22.8                34.1 
 
Income from real estate services                           CHF m       58.6         58.6                57.6 
 
Income from retail                                         CHF m       43.6         43.6                46.0 
 
 
Income from assisted living                                CHF m       72.4       -                   - 
 
Income from asset management                               CHF m       4.8          4.8                 7.5 
 
Total operating income                                     CHF m       425.2        341.2               362.8 
 
Revaluation of investment properties, net                  CHF m        -47.3        -47.3              144.5 
 
Result from investment property sales, net                 CHF m       5.7          5.7                 36.0 
 
 
Result from sale of participations, net                    CHF m       204.2      -                   - 
 
Operating result (EBIT)                                    CHF m       313.6        107.2               355.6 
 
Profit                                                     CHF m       269.7        64.4                257.1 
 
Return on equity (ROE)                                     %           9.6          2.4                 8.4 
 
Return on invested capital (ROIC)                          %           4.9          1.5                 4.4 
 
Earnings per share (EPS)                                   CHF         3.55         0.85                3.38 
 
 
 
Financial figures excluding revaluations and all 
deferred taxes 
 
Operating result (EBIT)                                    CHF m       361.0        154.5               211.0 
 
Profit                                                     CHF m       320.0        114.9               163.5 
 
Return on equity (ROE)                                     %           11.3         4.3                 5.5 
 
Return on invested capital (ROIC)                          %           5.7          2.4                 2.9 
 
Earnings per share (EPS)                                   CHF         4.21         1.51                2.15 
 
 
 
Key balance sheet figures                                            31.12.2020                       30.06.2021 
 
Shareholders' equity                                       CHF m      6 085.6                          6 087.8 
 
Equity ratio                                               %           47.8                             47.3 
 
Borrowed capital                                           CHF m      6 640.6                          6 788.3 
 
Loan-to-value ratio of property portfolio (LTV)            %           41.9                             42.0 
 
NAV before deferred taxes per share^2                      CHF         95.41                            96.11 
 
NAV after deferred taxes per share^2                       CHF         80.11                            80.14 
 
 
 
Real estate portfolio 
 
Fair value of real estate portfolio                        CHF m      12 322.6                         12 457.6 
 
  of which projects/development properties                 CHF m       829.5                           1 031.4 
 
Number of properties                                       number      185                              184 
 
Rental floor space                                         m^2       1 673 005                        1 654 518 
 
Vacancy rate                                               %           5.1                              4.7 
 
Average discount rate                                      %           2.91                             2.83 
 
Net property yield                                         %           3.2                              3.2 
 
 
 
Employees 
 
Number of employees as at balance sheet date               persons    1 728                            1 677 
 
Full-time equivalents as at balance sheet date             FTE        1 505                            1 455 
 
 
^1 Figures exclude Tertianum Group (business figures for January and February 2020 and income from the sale of 
investments). The sale and deconsolidation of the Tertianum Group took place on 28 February 2020. 
^2 Services segment (real estate-related business fields) included 
at book values only

If you have any questions, please contact: Investor Relations, Markus Waeber Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, markus.waeber@sps.swiss Media Relations, Mladen Tomic Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss Web links: Press release | Presentation | Semi-Annual Report | Webcast

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Prime Site AG 
              Frohburgstrasse 1 
              4601 Olten 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 (0)58 317 17 64 
E-mail:       markus.waeber@sps.swiss 
Internet:     www.sps.swiss 
ISIN:         CH0008038389 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228998 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1228998 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228998&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 00:56 ET (04:56 GMT)

