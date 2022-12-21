Swiss Prime Site: Changes in the Board of Directors

Nomination of Reto Conrad for the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site will propose Reto Conrad for election to the Board at the General Meeting of 21 March 2023.

He was a member of the management teams of Bachem Holding AG, Emmi Holding AG and the Coop Group since 2001. During his executive roles he has been building profound expertise and important management experience at national and international level. Most recently, he led the IT, Production and Services Division at the Coop Group (2016 – 2022) and previously he was the company's CFO (2012 – 2016). During that entire time, he was also a member of the pension fund's investment committee. His diverse entrepreneurial experience, extensive knowledge of finance, IT, sustainability and infrastructure, as well as his real estate expertise make him an ideal candidate for the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site.

Reto Conrad graduated as an economist from the University of Sankt Gallen in 1990 and became a chartered accountant in 1997.

Mario F. Seris will not stand for re-election in March 2023

Mario F. Seris has decided not to stand for re-election to the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. He will therefore be orderly retiring from the Board in March 2023.

Mario F. Seris has been a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors since 2005 and brought a wide range of skills and great commitment to the Board. Ton Büchner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site, commented: «On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mario F. Seris for his extraordinary commitment to our company and wish him all the best for the future.»

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 will be published together with the Annual Report 2022 on 9 February 2023.