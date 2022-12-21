Advanced search
    SPSN   CH0008038389

SWISS PRIME SITE AG

(SPSN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-20 am EST
78.35 CHF   -0.76%
01:04aSwiss Prime Site : Changes in the Board of Directors
EQ
11/15Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial Plans Up To $39 Million Rights Offering
MT
11/15Swiss Prime Site's Solutions Investment Fund Commercial to Pay First Dividend for Nine Months to September
MT
Swiss Prime Site: Changes in the Board of Directors

12/21/2022 | 01:04am EST
Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Swiss Prime Site: Changes in the Board of Directors

21.12.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Zug, 21 December 2022

  • Nomination of Reto Conrad for the Board of Directors
  • Mario F. Seris will not stand for re-election in March 2023

Nomination of Reto Conrad for the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site will propose Reto Conrad for election to the Board at the General Meeting of 21 March 2023.

He was a member of the management teams of Bachem Holding AG, Emmi Holding AG and the Coop Group since 2001. During his executive roles he has been building profound expertise and important management experience at national and international level. Most recently, he led the IT, Production and Services Division at the Coop Group (2016 – 2022) and previously he was the company's CFO (2012 – 2016). During that entire time, he was also a member of the pension fund's investment committee. His diverse entrepreneurial experience, extensive knowledge of finance, IT, sustainability and infrastructure, as well as his real estate expertise make him an ideal candidate for the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site.

Reto Conrad graduated as an economist from the University of Sankt Gallen in 1990 and became a chartered accountant in 1997.

Mario F. Seris will not stand for re-election in March 2023
Mario F. Seris has decided not to stand for re-election to the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. He will therefore be orderly retiring from the Board in March 2023.

Mario F. Seris has been a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors since 2005 and brought a wide range of skills and great commitment to the Board. Ton Büchner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site, commented: «On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mario F. Seris for his extraordinary commitment to our company and wish him all the best for the future.»

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 will be published together with the Annual Report 2022 on 9 February 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact:
 
Investor Relations, Florian Hauber
Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, florian.hauber@sps.swiss
 
Media Relations, Mladen Tomic
Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Prime Site AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)58 317 17 17
E-mail: mladen.tomic@sps.swiss
Internet: www.sps.swiss
ISIN: CH0008038389
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518319

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518319  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
