Swiss Prime Site Immobilien agrees partnership with Superlab Suisse

01/27/2022
Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract
Swiss Prime Site Immobilien agrees partnership with Superlab Suisse

27.01.2022

PRESS RELEASE

Olten, 27 January 2022

  • The provider of laboratory and research space is set to open sites in Basel and Schlieren
  • Flexibilization of space progresses with great steps

The provider of laboratory and research space is set to open sites in Basel and Schlieren
At the end of 2021, Swiss Prime Site entered into a promising partnership with Superlab Suisse, an innovative provider of research and laboratory space. The company, which already operates a site in Lausanne, provides ready-to-use and fully equipped research and laboratory space («Lab as a Service»). The company also offers operational support and other important services. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien and Superlab Suisse have plans to start developing locations in Basel and Schlieren with a total space of more than 10 000 m2 from 2022. Stücki Park in Basel already houses a laboratory building and a technology park that brings together various start-ups from the life science sector. Another cutting-edge building is set to go up in the next 18 months, featuring laboratory and research space from Superlab Suisse. The second site will be built in Schlieren, near Zurich. The city on the Limmat is home to the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) and the University of Zurich (UZH), as well as the research centres of numerous national and international pharmaceutical companies. Demand for laboratory space is correspondingly high. In Schlieren Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is planning a modern new construction project on the JED site. Research and laboratory space for start-ups, spin-offs and established companies will be created across two floors in collaboration with Superlab Suisse. «We are delighted to be working with Swiss Prime Site on the two new locations in Basel and Zurich, Switzerland's most important life science clusters. Due to the close proximity to the Wagi site in Schlieren and the Technologiepark Basel, customers can benefit from major synergy effects between these ecosystems», says Zhang Xi, CEO of Superlab.

Flexibilization of space progresses with great steps
Demand for flexible office and commercial space has been rising for years. The market trend towards flexible use of other types of rental space has also been gathering pace. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien realised this early on and has capitalised on it with the development projects YOND in Zurich and JED in Schlieren (existing buildings). Martin Kaleja, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, says: «Key success factors are the modern fit-outs, the flexibility of the space and the provision of support and other services. As with other spaces that have already been flexibly adapted, the needs of our customers in the life sciences sector are our primary focus.» Together, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien and Superlab Suisse have the necessary expertise to meet the demand for laboratory and research space. While Superlab Suisse is making its innovative platform available, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is providing the necessary real estate knowledge and the corresponding development resources. Martin Kaleja, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, adds: «We are delighted to have teamed up with Superlab Suisse, the perfect partner for adapting and scaling laboratory and research space. While Superlab Suisse is in charge of the 'software' in this partnership, we are providing the 'hardware' in the form of extensive knowledge of the real estate market and the clients' needs.»

If you have any questions, please contact:
 
Mladen Tomic, Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss
 
Martin Kaleja, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien
Tel. +41 58 317 17 30, martin.kaleja@sps.swiss

Zhang Xi, CEO Superlab Suisse AG
Tel. +41 76 688 90 36, xi@superlabsuisse.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Prime Site AG
Frohburgstrasse 1
4601 Olten
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)58 317 17 64
E-mail: markus.waeber@sps.swiss
Internet: www.sps.swiss
ISIN: CH0008038389
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273362

 
End of News EQS News Service

1273362  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273362&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
