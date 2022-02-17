Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Swiss Prime Site AG
  News
  Summary
    SPSN   CH0008038389

SWISS PRIME SITE AG

(SPSN)
  Report
Swiss Prime Site : Review Annual Report as at 31.12.2021

02/17/2022 | 03:44am EST
  A N N U A L M AG A Z I N E

REVIEW

2021

FAC T S A N D F I G U R E S

Facts and figures of the

Swiss Prime Site Group

PAGE 6

I NT E RV I E W

René Zahnd, CEO and

Marcel Kucher, CFO

PAGE 8

STO R I E S T H AT M OV E U S

Tailor-made real estate developments

PAGE 28

K EY F I G U R E S

The most important financial and non-financial figures

PAGE 46

We are the leading partner for investors who intend to invest - or who already invest - both indirectly and directly in the real estate market. Swiss Prime Site thus covers the entire investor spectrum from private through to institutional investors. The product range includes funds (open-ended and closed-ended), mandates, investment foundations, bonds and the Swiss Prime Site share.

This annual magazine provides an insight into our sustainable corporate governance and shows how we have generated financial and non-financial value in 2021.

Cover photo

PrimeTower Site: Swiss Prime Site creates sustainable living spaces for people and for society as a whole. Our real estate is centrally located and offers all the conveniences of contemporary, urban living.

  E d i to r i a l

Dear Readers

We have all been living in ex­ traordinary times for nearly two years now. Although we have gradually got used to

the circumstances around us and learned to live with them, the pandemic has had a sig­ nificant impact on all of us. Despite that, there were some encouraging signs from the economy and society in 2021. Over the last twelve months, the Swiss Prime Site Group has been successful in the market, achieving key strategic and operational milestones and reaching its objectives. With a profit of CHF 507.4 million, equivalent to CHF 6.68 per share, we have achieved very strong re­ sults. The Board of Directors will therefore propose a distribution of CHF 3.35 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The 2021 financial year began with a lock­ down that lasted several months. Over the course of the year, however, initial concerns about the potentially severe implications for the office space market were proven to be unfounded. The Board of Directors and man­ agement were therefore able to focus on core strategic and operational matters. These included further establishing the Swiss Prime Site Group as the leading real estate invest­ ment platform in Switzerland and realising an associated increase in the group's profit­ ability, resilience and sustainability.

This strategy also led us to acquire the successful Akara Group in Zug as at the end of 2021. This is complementary to our group company Swiss Prime Site Solutions. In the Real Estate segment, we achieved key mile­ stones in four core areas: vacancy rate reduc­ tion, active portfolio management, optimi­ sation of types of use and capital recycling.

To further improve the Company's flexibility and agility, we also significantly adjusted the Company's financing in 2021 by arranging unsecured syndicated loans totalling CHF 2.6 billion. This new financing is also directly linked to our sustainability goals. Starting the construction of our first circular economy project on Müllerstrasse in Zurich represents a milestone in this area.

The renewal process within the Executive Management and Board of Directors con­ tinues apace. In 2021, we were able to fill key positions with Barbara Knoflach as a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site, Martin Kaleja as CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien,­ Anastasius Tschopp as CEO of Swiss Prime Site Solutions and Marcel Kucher as CFO of our Group. We are pleased that we can now propose to the Annual Gen­ eral Meeting that Barbara Frei-Spreiter will be replaced by Brigitte Walter on the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site. In addition to a generation change, we have also added more expertise to our committees. Remuner­ ation guidelines have been further refined and linked to key sustainability ambitions.

My colleagues and I are pleased that we have been able to generate positive results even in these challenging times. This shows that our sustainable business model as a com­ prehensive real estate platform is both robust and agile. This redesigned review will give you an overview of the dynamics and key pro­ cesses within the Swiss Prime Site Group.

I would like to thank all our employees for their considerable dedication during this challenging year as well as you, our share­ holders, for your trust and interest in Swiss Prime Site.

TON BÜCHNER

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3

  C o nt e nt Ov e rv i e w

The stakeholder-oriented 2021 reporting consists of the online report and other stock exchange-related chapters as PDF downloads,

as well as the printed annual magazine «Review 2021». In this way, we create added multimedia value.

ANNUAL REPORT

REPORT

2021

ANNUAL MAGAZINE

REVIEW

2021

Facts and figures of the

Swiss Prime Site Group

René Zahnd, CEO and

Marcel Kucher, CFO

Tailor-made real estate developments

The most important financial and non-financial figures

MORE ABOUT

THE PUBLICATIONS

8

«Our customers want first-class locations and spatial flexibility.»

René Zahnd (CEO) and Marcel Kucher (CFO) look back on an eventful financial year 2021. Despite numerous challenges, positive results were generated and many milestones reached.

4

  C o nt e nt Ov e rv i e w

34

Space as a service!

Changes in office and commercial spaces were only the beginning. Now there is demand for ultra-flexible and modern spaces for research and laboratories.

32

Asset management growth path

Swiss Prime Site Solutions, which has been approved as a fund by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), launched its first real estate fund on 1 November 2021. Maximilian Hoffmann, CIO Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial, explains the most significant aspects.

FAC T S A N D F I G U R E S

  1. Facts and figures of the Swiss Prime Site Group
  2. Ratings and benchmarks

I NT E RV I E W

8 with René Zahnd, CEO and Marcel Kucher, CFO

F I N A N C I A L C O M M E NTA RY

12 by Marcel Kucher, CFO

A B O U T U S

  1. Board of Directors
  2. Executive Board
  3. The real estate investment platform
  1. Our success story
  2. Our property portfolio

STO R I E S T H AT M OV E U S

22 Healthy buildings

25 Climate-neutral portfolio

28 Tailor-made real estate developments

32 Asset management growth path

34 Space as a service!

38 Logistics real estate - a market trend

42 Focused expertise

  1. Information policy
  2. Imprint

46

Key figures

The Company's most important financial and non-financial figures are presented as clearly and succinctly as possible.

5

Disclaimer

Swiss Prime Site AG published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 835 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2021 453 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2021 5 148 M 5 582 M 5 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 6 866 M 7 445 M 7 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 455
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SWISS PRIME SITE AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Prime Site AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS PRIME SITE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 89,50 CHF
Average target price 97,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Zahnd Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Kucher Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Michael Chambers Member-Supervisory Board
Mario F. Seris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS PRIME SITE AG-0.17%7 445
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.65%36 777
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.82%35 926
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.30%35 241
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.45%34 305
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%29 928