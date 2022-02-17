Swiss Prime Site : Review Annual Report as at 31.12.2021
We are the leading partner for investors who intend to invest - or who already invest - both indirectly and directly in the real estate market. Swiss Prime Site thus covers the entire investor spectrum from private through to institutional investors. The product range includes funds (open-ended and closed-ended), mandates, investment foundations, bonds and the Swiss Prime Site share.
This annual magazine provides an insight into our sustainable corporate governance and shows how we have generated financial and non-financial value in 2021.
Cover photo
PrimeTower Site: Swiss Prime Site creates sustainable living spaces for people and for society as a whole. Our real estate is centrally located and offers all the conveniences of contemporary, urban living.
E d i to r i a l
Dear Readers
We have all been living in ex traordinary times for nearly two years now. Although we have gradually got used to
the circumstances around us and learned to live with them, the pandemic has had a sig nificant impact on all of us. Despite that, there were some encouraging signs from the economy and society in 2021. Over the last twelve months, the Swiss Prime Site Group has been successful in the market, achieving key strategic and operational milestones and reaching its objectives. With a profit of CHF 507.4 million, equivalent to CHF 6.68 per share, we have achieved very strong re sults. The Board of Directors will therefore propose a distribution of CHF 3.35 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
The 2021 financial year began with a lock down that lasted several months. Over the course of the year, however, initial concerns about the potentially severe implications for the office space market were proven to be unfounded. The Board of Directors and man agement were therefore able to focus on core strategic and operational matters. These included further establishing the Swiss Prime Site Group as the leading real estate invest ment platform in Switzerland and realising an associated increase in the group's profit ability, resilience and sustainability.
This strategy also led us to acquire the successful Akara Group in Zug as at the end of 2021. This is complementary to our group company Swiss Prime Site Solutions. In the Real Estate segment, we achieved key mile stones in four core areas: vacancy rate reduc tion, active portfolio management, optimi sation of types of use and capital recycling.
To further improve the Company's flexibility and agility, we also significantly adjusted the Company's financing in 2021 by arranging unsecured syndicated loans totalling CHF 2.6 billion. This new financing is also directly linked to our sustainability goals. Starting the construction of our first circular economy project on Müllerstrasse in Zurich represents a milestone in this area.
The renewal process within the Executive Management and Board of Directors con tinues apace. In 2021, we were able to fill key positions with Barbara Knoflach as a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site, Martin Kaleja as CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, Anastasius Tschopp as CEO of Swiss Prime Site Solutions and Marcel Kucher as CFO of our Group. We are pleased that we can now propose to the Annual Gen eral Meeting that Barbara Frei-Spreiter will be replaced by Brigitte Walter on the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site. In addition to a generation change, we have also added more expertise to our committees. Remuner ation guidelines have been further refined and linked to key sustainability ambitions.
My colleagues and I are pleased that we have been able to generate positive results even in these challenging times. This shows that our sustainable business model as a com prehensive real estate platform is both robust and agile. This redesigned review will give you an overview of the dynamics and key pro cesses within the Swiss Prime Site Group.
I would like to thank all our employees for their considerable dedication during this challenging year as well as you, our share holders, for your trust and interest in Swiss Prime Site.
TON BÜCHNER
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
3
