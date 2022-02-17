Swiss Prime Site : Review Annual Report as at 31.12.2021

We have all been living in ex­ traordinary times for nearly two years now. Although we have gradually got used to

the circumstances around us and learned to live with them, the pandemic has had a sig­ nificant impact on all of us. Despite that, there were some encouraging signs from the economy and society in 2021. Over the last twelve months, the Swiss Prime Site Group has been successful in the market, achieving key strategic and operational milestones and reaching its objectives. With a profit of CHF 507.4 million, equivalent to CHF 6.68 per share, we have achieved very strong re­ sults. The Board of Directors will therefore propose a distribution of CHF 3.35 to the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The 2021 financial year began with a lock­ down that lasted several months. Over the course of the year, however, initial concerns about the potentially severe implications for the office space market were proven to be unfounded. The Board of Directors and man­ agement were therefore able to focus on core strategic and operational matters. These included further establishing the Swiss Prime Site Group as the leading real estate invest­ ment platform in Switzerland and realising an associated increase in the group's profit­ ability, resilience and sustainability.

This strategy also led us to acquire the successful Akara Group in Zug as at the end of 2021. This is complementary to our group company Swiss Prime Site Solutions. In the Real Estate segment, we achieved key mile­ stones in four core areas: vacancy rate reduc­ tion, active portfolio management, optimi­ sation of types of use and capital recycling.