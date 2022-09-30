Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial rapport for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial report for the period 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022.

Company Announcement No. 3-2022

Copenhagen, 30 September 2022

Today the board of directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S has approved the company’s half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Thorbjørn Graarud, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Swiss Properties Invest A/S has published its first half-yearly report as a publicly traded company, and we are very pleased with the results delivered during the first half of 2022. We have worked hard to successfully complete the IPO of Swiss Properties Invest A/S and raise DKK 215 million during challenging times on the financial markets. With the completion of the IPO, we can now focus on finding attractive commercial properties and work hard to repay the trust our shareholders have showed us.”

Summary of the half-yearly financial report

Please note that the completion of the IPO was finalized 14 July thus funds raised from the IPO is not part of the unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S’ unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:

Revenue reached DKK 1,438,059 at group level during the first six months after acquisition of the group’s first property.

Gross profit reached DKK 686,394.

Net profit was DKK 129,255 during the reporting period up from DKK -90,634 at year end 2021.





Income statement



Group

H1 2022 Group 2021 Parent

H1 2022 Parent 2021 Revenue 1,438,059 0 1,050,000 0 Gross profit 686,394 -150,526 623,043 -88,522 Profit before tax 284,448 -89,920 623,159 -20,581 Net profit 129,255 -90,634 486,077 -20,581





Balance sheet



Group

H1 2022 Group 2021 Parent

H1 2022 Parent

2021 Non-current assets 65,343,579 717,600 21,523,462 709,582 Current assets 2,991,416 22,513,381 1,606,942 21,834,837 Total assets 68,334,995 23,230,981 23,130,404 22,544,419





Balance sheet



Group

H1 2022 Group 2021 Parent

H1 2022 Parent

2021 Equity 22,747,661 22,417,055 22,965,497 22,479,419 Liabilities 45,587,334 813,926 164,907 65,000 Total equity and liabilities 68,334,995 23,230,981 23,130,404 22,544,419





Statement of changes in equity - Group Contributed capital Other

reserves Retained

earnings



Total Equity 1 January 2022 22,500,000 0 -90,633 22,409,367 Retained earnings for the year



0



0



128,256



128,256 Currency adjustments 0 210,038 0 210,038 Total equity 30 June 2022 22,500,000 210,038 37,623 22,747,661





Cash flow statement



Group

H1 2022 Group 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 2,169,196 355,981 Cash flow from investing activities -64,625,979 -717,600 Cash flow from financing activities 41,492,874 22,500,000 Changes in cash and cash

equivalents



-20,963,909



22,138,381 Cash and cash equivalents

1 January 2022



22,138,381



0 Currency adjustments -30,663 0 Cash and cash equivalents

30 June 2022



1,143,809



22,138,381





Share based figures



Group

H1 2022 Group

2021 Earnings per share 0.57 -0.40 Diluted earnings per share 0.57 -0.40 Outstanding shares 30 June 2022



225,000



225,000 Average number of outstanding shares



225,000



225,000

The half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 is unaudited. The audited financial report for the fiscal year 2022 will be published 14 April 2023.

The financial report is attached.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

