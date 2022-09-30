Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial rapport for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Company Announcement No. 3-2022
Copenhagen, 30 September 2022
Today the board of directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S has approved the company’s half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.
Thorbjørn Graarud, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Swiss Properties Invest A/S has published its first half-yearly report as a publicly traded company, and we are very pleased with the results delivered during the first half of 2022. We have worked hard to successfully complete the IPO of Swiss Properties Invest A/S and raise DKK 215 million during challenging times on the financial markets. With the completion of the IPO, we can now focus on finding attractive commercial properties and work hard to repay the trust our shareholders have showed us.”
Summary of the half-yearly financial report Please note that the completion of the IPO was finalized 14 July thus funds raised from the IPO is not part of the unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.
Swiss Properties Invest A/S’ unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:
Revenue reached DKK 1,438,059 at group level during the first six months after acquisition of the group’s first property.
Gross profit reached DKK 686,394.
Net profit was DKK 129,255 during the reporting period up from DKK -90,634 at year end 2021.
Income statement
Group H1 2022
Group 2021
Parent H1 2022
Parent 2021
Revenue
1,438,059
0
1,050,000
0
Gross profit
686,394
-150,526
623,043
-88,522
Profit before tax
284,448
-89,920
623,159
-20,581
Net profit
129,255
-90,634
486,077
-20,581
Balance sheet
Group H1 2022
Group 2021
Parent H1 2022
Parent 2021
Non-current assets
65,343,579
717,600
21,523,462
709,582
Current assets
2,991,416
22,513,381
1,606,942
21,834,837
Total assets
68,334,995
23,230,981
23,130,404
22,544,419
Balance sheet
Group H1 2022
Group 2021
Parent H1 2022
Parent 2021
Equity
22,747,661
22,417,055
22,965,497
22,479,419
Liabilities
45,587,334
813,926
164,907
65,000
Total equity and liabilities
68,334,995
23,230,981
23,130,404
22,544,419
Statement of changes in equity - Group
Contributed capital
Other reserves
Retained earnings
Total
Equity 1 January 2022
22,500,000
0
-90,633
22,409,367
Retained earnings for the year
0
0
128,256
128,256
Currency adjustments
0
210,038
0
210,038
Total equity 30 June 2022
22,500,000
210,038
37,623
22,747,661
Cash flow statement
Group H1 2022
Group 2021
Cash flow from operating activities
2,169,196
355,981
Cash flow from investing activities
-64,625,979
-717,600
Cash flow from financing activities
41,492,874
22,500,000
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
-20,963,909
22,138,381
Cash and cash equivalents 1 January 2022
22,138,381
0
Currency adjustments
-30,663
0
Cash and cash equivalents 30 June 2022
1,143,809
22,138,381
Share based figures
Group H1 2022
Group 2021
Earnings per share
0.57
-0.40
Diluted earnings per share
0.57
-0.40
Outstanding shares 30 June 2022
225,000
225,000
Average number of outstanding shares
225,000
225,000
The half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 is unaudited. The audited financial report for the fiscal year 2022 will be published 14 April 2023.
The financial report is attached.
ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.
CONTACT INFORMATION Swiss Properties Invest A/S Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52 E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk Schleppegrellsgade 8 2200 Copenhagen N Denmark
CERTIFIED ADVISER Baker Tilly Corporate Finance Gert Michael Mortensen Mobile (+45) 30 73 06 67 E-mail gmm@bakertilly,dk Poul Bundgaard Vej 1 2500 Valby Denmark