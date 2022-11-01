Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Swiss Properties Invest A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWISS   DK0061805660

SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S

(SWISS)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:11 2022-10-17 am EDT
103.00 DKK   -1.90%
Swiss Properties Invest har finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne
GL
Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Wängi in the Canton of Thurgau
GL
10/31Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Wängi in the Canton of Thurgau
AQ
Swiss Properties Invest har finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne

11/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne

Press release/Investor news

Copenhagen, 1st of November 2022

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired 2 adjacently located commercial properties in Sempach in the canton of Lucerne.

The first property is built in 1989, has a rental space of 2.671 square metre and a land size of 2.177 square metre. The second property is built in 1991, has a rental space of 2.860 square metre and a land size of 1.743 square metre. The properties contain a good mix of renters.

The acquired properties represent a very attractive opportunity for Swiss Properties Invest to deliver on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as especially the first property is ideal for solar panels.

With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 4 commercial properties and is continuing towards the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 6-8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Chart SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S
Managers and Directors
Kirsten Sillehoved Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Anselm Märki Chief Financial Officer
Thorbjørn Graarud Chairman
Christian Bertel Seidelin Vice Chairman