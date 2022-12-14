Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Swiss Properties Invest A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWISS   DK0061805660

SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S

(SWISS)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:17 2022-12-02 am EST
103.00 DKK   +0.98%
12:38pSwiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Dierikon in the Canton of Lucerne
GL
11/01Swiss Properties Invest har finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne
GL
11/01Swiss Properties Invest har finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne
GL
Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Dierikon in the Canton of Lucerne

12/14/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Copenhagen, 14th of December 2022

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 4,381 square metre commercial property in Dierikon in the canton of Lucerne. The property is built in 1990 and has 2,630 square metre office space and 1,751 square metre production or storage space over 4 levels. The land size is 4,394 square metre and contains 43 outside and 56 underground parking spaces.

The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as the property is ideal for solar panels.

With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 5 commercial properties and is continuing the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 6-8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
