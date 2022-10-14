Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-14 am EDT
72.52 CHF   +2.92%
12:12pAXIS to stop insuring energy, other projects without community support
RE
10/13SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/13SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXIS to stop insuring energy, other projects without community support

10/14/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
*

Stresses free, prior and informed consent in policy

*

Most explicit commitment yet by an insurer - NGO

*

Seen setting new best-practice for industry - NGO

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Reinsurer AXIS Capital said it would refuse to underwrite energy, mining and other projects that did not have the backing of local indigenous communities, in a move welcomed by campaigners as setting a new industry standard.

The decision follows years of protests from communities, particularly in the developing world, that argue their voice is often ignored when banks, insurers and investors pursue projects that can negatively impact their lives.

The need to secure the free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) of impacted communities was recognised by the United Nations in 2007, yet high-profile arguments between indigenous peoples and large multinationals and financial service firms continue.

Non-governmental organisation Rainforest Action Network (RAN) told Reuters that AXIS was the first North American insurer to adopt such a policy, and believed it set a fresh standard for best practice.

Two insurers in Europe – Swiss Re and Allianz – mention FPIC in their human rights frameworks, but AXIS now references in detail the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, RAN said.

"We expect insureds to respect and observe the right to Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) in accordance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and it is our policy to not provide insurance coverage on projects undertaken on indigenous territories without FPIC,” AXIS said in its updated human rights policy, which was shared with Reuters.

FPIC ensures indigenous peoples' right to give or withhold consent to a project that may affect them or their territories.

Without such explicit support for FPIC, insurers and the projects they back continue to face protests. In Canada, they have faced pressure for years to drop cover for the government's Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which is opposed by environmental campaigners and some indigenous groups.

In the United States, the Dakota Access oil pipeline has been the subject of a lengthy court battle between tribes seeking its closure and Dallas-based company Energy Transfer , while in Peru, local communities continue to protest against the planned expansion of the Las Bambas copper mine by MMG Ltd.

Matt Remle (Lakota), co-founder of U.S. pressure group Mazaska Talks, said insurance companies must stop underwriting fossil fuel projects that are in violation of the rights of Tribal Nations.

"For too long our treaty rights have been violated and these institutions have built, financed, and insured projects without proper consent," he said. (Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.58% 167.42 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.56% 92.02 Delayed Quote.18.60%
MMG LIMITED -0.50% 2 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.00% 5055.13 Real-time Quote.-1.01%
SWISS RE LTD 2.92% 72.52 Delayed Quote.-21.94%
WTI -3.20% 86.107 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 808 M - -
Net income 2022 943 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 8,86%
Capitalization 20 349 M 20 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 14 836
Free-Float 90,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,42 $
Average target price 86,05 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Cordioli Group Finance Director
Sergio P. Ermotti Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pravina Ladva Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS RE LTD-21.94%20 349
MUNICH RE-6.91%32 876
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-8.56%17 999
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-0.01%10 794
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED24.67%9 146
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-18.41%6 038