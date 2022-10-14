AXIS to stop insuring energy, other projects without community support

*
Stresses free, prior and informed consent in policy
Most explicit commitment yet by an insurer - NGO
Seen setting new best-practice for industry - NGO
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Reinsurer AXIS Capital
said it would refuse to underwrite energy, mining and
other projects that did not have the backing of local indigenous
communities, in a move welcomed by campaigners as setting a new
industry standard.
The decision follows years of protests from communities,
particularly in the developing world, that argue their voice is
often ignored when banks, insurers and investors pursue projects
that can negatively impact their lives.
The need to secure the free, prior and informed consent
(FPIC) of impacted communities was recognised by the United
Nations in 2007, yet high-profile arguments between indigenous
peoples and large multinationals and financial service firms
continue.
Non-governmental organisation Rainforest Action Network
(RAN) told Reuters that AXIS was the first North American
insurer to adopt such a policy, and believed it set a fresh
standard for best practice.
Two insurers in Europe – Swiss Re and Allianz
– mention FPIC in their human rights frameworks, but
AXIS now references in detail the United Nations Declaration on
the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, RAN said.
"We expect insureds to respect and observe the right to
Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) in accordance with the
United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,
and it is our policy to not provide insurance coverage on
projects undertaken on indigenous territories without FPIC,”
AXIS said in its updated human rights policy, which was shared
with Reuters.
FPIC ensures indigenous peoples' right to give or withhold
consent to a project that may affect them or their territories.
Without such explicit support for FPIC, insurers and the
projects they back continue to face protests. In Canada, they
have faced pressure for years to drop cover for the government's
Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which is opposed by environmental
campaigners and some indigenous groups.
In the United States, the Dakota Access oil pipeline has
been the subject of a lengthy court battle between tribes
seeking its closure and Dallas-based company Energy Transfer
, while in Peru, local communities continue to protest
against the planned expansion of the Las Bambas copper mine by
MMG Ltd.
Matt Remle (Lakota), co-founder of U.S. pressure group
Mazaska Talks, said insurance companies must stop underwriting
fossil fuel projects that are in violation of the rights of
Tribal Nations.
"For too long our treaty rights have been violated and these
institutions have built, financed, and insured projects without
proper consent," he said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)