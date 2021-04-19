Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/16 11:31:07 am
90.64 CHF   +0.49%
01:02aEQS-NEWS  : Swiss Re publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report
DJ
01:02aSWISS RE  : publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report
EQ
04/16SWISS RE  : Appoints New Chairman
MT
EQS-News : Swiss Re publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report

04/19/2021 | 01:02am EDT
EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Swiss Re publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report 
2021-04-19 / 07:00 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Zurich, 19 April 2021 - Swiss Re today published the 2020 Financial Condition Report for the Swiss Re Group and 
regulated re/insurance legal entities domiciled in Switzerland for the reporting period ended 31 December 2020. 
The report contains information on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) and the financial condition of the Swiss Re Group and 
the Swiss-regulated re/insurance entities Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd, Swiss Re 
Nexus Reinsurance Company Ltd (formerly Swiss Re Life Capital Reinsurance Ltd), Swiss Re International SE, Luxembourg 
(Zurich branch) and iptiQ EMEA P&C S.A. Luxembourg (Zurich branch). The public disclosure of this report is a 
regulatory requirement pursuant to FINMA Circular 2016/2 Disclosure - insurers. 
The 2020 Financial Condition Report is available for download on Swiss Re's website under: swissre.com/FCR2020. 
Swiss Re 
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based 
risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to 
climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive 
and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it 
was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. 
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com. 
Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website. 
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements 
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, 
objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain 
assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further 
information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Re Ltd 
              Mythenquai 50/60 
              8022 Zurich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 (0) 43 285 71 71 
E-mail:       Media_Relations@swissre.com 
Internet:     www.swissre.com 
ISIN:         CH0126881561 
Valor:        12688156 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1185964 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1185964 2021-04-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185964&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

