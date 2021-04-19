EQS-News : Swiss Re publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report

EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Swiss Re publishes its 2020 Financial Condition Report 2021-04-19 / 07:00 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zurich, 19 April 2021 - Swiss Re today published the 2020 Financial Condition Report for the Swiss Re Group and regulated re/insurance legal entities domiciled in Switzerland for the reporting period ended 31 December 2020. The report contains information on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) and the financial condition of the Swiss Re Group and the Swiss-regulated re/insurance entities Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd, Swiss Re Nexus Reinsurance Company Ltd (formerly Swiss Re Life Capital Reinsurance Ltd), Swiss Re International SE, Luxembourg (Zurich branch) and iptiQ EMEA P&C S.A. Luxembourg (Zurich branch). The public disclosure of this report is a regulatory requirement pursuant to FINMA Circular 2016/2 Disclosure - insurers. The 2020 Financial Condition Report is available for download on Swiss Re's website under: swissre.com/FCR2020. Swiss Re The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com. Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website. Cautionary note on forward-looking statements Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Swiss Re Ltd Mythenquai 50/60 8022 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71 E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com Internet: www.swissre.com ISIN: CH0126881561 Valor: 12688156 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1185964 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

