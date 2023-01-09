Hurricanes and floods bring $120 billion in insurance losses in 2022

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian in the
United States and floods and Australia helped to make 2022 one
of the costliest years on record for natural disasters, Munich
Re said on Tuesday, warning that climate change was making
storms more intense and frequent.
Losses from natural catastrophes covered by insurance
totalled around $120 billion last year, similar to 2021, though
short of 2017's record damages, Munich Re, the
world's largest reinsurer, said.
The annual tally by Munich Re is higher than the average of
$97 billion in insured losses over the previous five years and
exceeds an initial estimate of $115 billion last month by rival
Swiss Re.
"Weather shocks are on the rise," Ernst Rauch, chief climate
scientist at Munich Re, told Reuters. "We can't directly
attribute any single severe weather event to climate change. But
climate change has made weather extremes more likely."
Annual insured losses of $100 billion appear to be "the new
normal", he said.
Total losses from natural catastrophes, including those not
covered by insurance, were $270 billion in 2022. That is down
from around $320 billion in 2021 and near the average of the
previous five years.
The United States once again accounted for a big portion of
the losses with Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida in September,
causing $60 billion of insured damages and $100 billion in total
losses.
Floods in Australia early in the year and again in October
resulted in $4.7 billion in insured damages and $8.1 billion
overall.
Record monsoon rains and faster melting of glaciers resulted
in floods in Pakistan that killed at least 1,700 people and
caused $15 billion in damages. Most of the damage was not
covered by insurance.
Scientists have said that events in 2022 were exacerbated by
climate change and that there is more – and worse – to come as
the Earth's atmosphere continues to warm through the next decade
and beyond.
Insurers have in some cases been raising the rates they
charge as a result of the increasing likelihood of disasters,
and in some places have stopped providing coverage.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner. Editing by Jane
Merriman)