Lender Blue Owl Capital Pushes Into Insurance

One of Wall Street's fastest-growing firms is buying Kuvare Asset Management in a deal that will boost assets under management by $20 billion.

French Asset Manager AXA IM to Buy Private-Equity Secondary Specialist W Capital

The $900 billion investment manager is betting that more private-equity managers will use secondary transactions to generate returns from their funds.

Chase Bank to Let Advertisers Target Customers Based on Spending Data

The JPMorgan Chase bank's new unit called Chase Media Solutions will let marketers tempt Chase customers with targeted deals and discounts related to their spending history.

Deepfakes Are Coming for the Financial Sector

With technology advances making artificial intelligence-enabled voice and images more life-like than ever, bad actors armed with deepfakes are coming for the enterprise.

SEC Says Self-Reporting Key Factor in Reducing Off-Channel Communication Fines

A senior enforcement official said the regulator considers several factors in determining the size of penalties imposed on financial institutions over recordkeeping violations.

Swiss Re Appoints New CEO

Swiss Re has appointed Andreas Berger as Group Chief Executive, effective from the start of July.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on China's fintech companies, Australia's major banks, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed's Mester still expects 3 rate cuts in 2024 but it is a 'close call'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she still expects three interest rate cuts in 2024 but said it was a close call. "I still think three is reasonable, but it's close call," Mester told reporters after a speech.

Regulator Probes BlackRock and Vanguard Over Huge Stakes in U.S. Banks

The FDIC is scrutinizing whether the index-fund giants are sticking to passive roles when it comes to their investments in U.S. banks.

Paychex Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

The payroll services company posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion, missing analysts' estimates for $1.46 billion.

