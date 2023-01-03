Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27 2023-01-03 am EST
89.17 CHF   +3.11%
03:33aReinsurers cut Russia, Ukraine from policies on Jan 1 -broker
RE
2022Global natural catastrophe 2022 insured losses seen at $112 bln-broker
RE
2022Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia, Ukraine from Jan 1
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reinsurers cut Russia, Ukraine from policies on Jan 1 -broker

01/03/2023 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Reinsurers are excluding Russia, Ukraine and Belarus from policies offered to their insurance clients and cutting back their exposure to U.S. hurricanes, a report from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re showed on Tuesday.

Reinsurers insure insurers and Jan. 1 is the most important date in the calendar for policy renewals.

Some insurers have already backed away from providing cover in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to risk of sanctions or of steep losses.

But the Jan. 1 renewal date is the first opportunity for many reinsurers to adjust 12-month policies in light of the war, which started last February.

The market has come to an agreement on exclusions, which means that from Jan. 1, "it is very difficult to find cover" for the region, Gallagher Re International chairman James Vickers told Reuters.

Without reinsurance, insurers are likely to be even more reluctant to provide cover for Russia or Ukraine, industry sources say. Ship insurers have already said they are pulling out as a result.

Reinsurers are particularly nervous about the aviation market after facing steep losses from stranded jets in Russia.

Aviation reinsurance rates rose by as much as 200% on Jan. 1 for some types of business, Gallagher Re said.

Increasing losses from natural catastrophes, partly fuelled by climate change, are also making reinsurers less enthusiastic about providing cover for U.S. properties at risk of hurricane damage.

Hurricane Ian in Florida and other natural catastrophes caused an estimated $115 billion of insured losses globally so far this year, well above the 10-year average of $81 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re estimated last month.

U.S. property reinsurance rates rose by as much as 150% at Jan. 1, Gallagher Re said.

Gallagher Re and rival Guy Carpenter both said this year's renewal discussions between reinsurers and insurers had been particularly fraught and some terms had been agreed last-minute.

Any rise in rates demanded by reinsurers is likely to be passed on by insurers to their corporate clients.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE LTD 3.26% 89.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.87% 71.625 Delayed Quote.2.29%
All news about SWISS RE LTD
03:33aReinsurers cut Russia, Ukraine from policies on Jan 1 -broker
RE
2022Global natural catastrophe 2022 insured losses seen at $112 bln-broker
RE
2022Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia, Ukraine from Jan 1
RE
2022Cost of relocated Tokyo Olympics higher than indicated
DP
2022Ukraine, Russia plane and ship insurance at risk from Jan 1 -sources
RE
2022Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
2022Societe Generale Lowers Price Target on Swiss Re, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
2022Calling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
2022Calling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
2022Swiss Re proposes new members to join its Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWISS RE LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 673 M - -
Net income 2022 430 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,3x
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 27 024 M 27 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 13 985
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart SWISS RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 93,53 $
Average target price 87,63 $
Spread / Average Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Cordioli Group Finance Director
Sergio P. Ermotti Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pravina Ladva Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS RE LTD0.00%27 003
MUNICH RE-0.07%45 107
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-1.00%23 908
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.0.00%12 974
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED0.00%9 497
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%8 051