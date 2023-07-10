Swiss Re Ltd is one of the world's leading reinsurance groups. Earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - non-life reinsurance (51.7%): primarily damage, civil liability, automobile, accident, credit and guarantee, and other types of reinsurance; - life and health reinsurance (34%; No. 1 worldwide): primarily life (67% of earned premiums) and health (33%); - financial services (10%): asset management, investment capital, financial consulting, sales of structured products, etc.; - life and health insurance (4.2%).

Sector Reinsurance