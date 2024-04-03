By Nina Kienle

Swiss Re said Andreas Berger will succeed Christian Mumenthaler as Group Chief Executive, effective from the start of July.

The Zurich-based reinsurer said Wednesday that Berger is the correct person to build on the company's momentum and to lead Swiss Re into the next phase of its development. He will step down as the CEO of Corporate Solutions, a position he has held for the past five years, the company said.

The process of finding his successor has been initiated, it said.

Mumenthaler became Group CEO in 2016.

