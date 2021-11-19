Swiss Re, Baidu team up in autonomous driving business

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re and Chinese
tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance
autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.
Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and
insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it
said without giving any financial terms.
"This partnership will advance risk management research and
insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an
important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of
mobility services," Swiss Re said in a https://www.swissre.com/news-release/Swiss-Re-and-Chinese-tech-giant-Baidu-partner-to-advance-the-ecosystem-of-autonomous-driving-with-risk-expertise-and-insurance-innovation/1f68f932-7924-4148-8a26-3872f59e60f0
statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields
Editing by Paul Carrel)