  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Swiss Re, Baidu team up in autonomous driving business

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re and Chinese tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.

Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.

"This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services," Swiss Re said in a https://www.swissre.com/news-release/Swiss-Re-and-Chinese-tech-giant-Baidu-partner-to-advance-the-ecosystem-of-autonomous-driving-with-risk-expertise-and-insurance-innovation/1f68f932-7924-4148-8a26-3872f59e60f0 statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SWISS RE LTD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 937 M - -
Net income 2021 1 849 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 6,86%
Capitalization 27 575 M 27 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 605
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart SWISS RE LTD
Swiss Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 95,42 $
Average target price 101,83 $
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Sergio P. Ermotti Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anette Bronder Group Chief Operating Officer
Guido Fürer Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS RE LTD6.02%27 555
MUNICH RE2.88%40 025
HANNOVER RÜCK SE22.52%21 844
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.17.22%10 950
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-4.10%7 556
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-1.89%7 487