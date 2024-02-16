Stock SREN SWISS RE LTD
Swiss Re Ltd

Equities

SREN

CH0126881561

Reinsurance

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 06:56:34 2024-02-16 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
101 CHF -2.49% Intraday chart for Swiss Re Ltd +1.27% +6.86%
12:06pm SWISS RE : Strong profit figures Alphavalue
11:18am European Midday Briefing : Stocks Lifted by Fresh U.S. Record DJ
Latest news about Swiss Re Ltd

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 5 AM ET DJ
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Receives a Sell rating from UBS ZD
Swiss Re: slightly down after its annual results CF
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET DJ
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
Swiss Re Net Profit Surged on Property-and-Casualty Strength DJ
Swiss Re Posts Higher FY23 Net Income, Revenue MT
Swiss Re 2023 net profit surges, in line with expectations RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher; Focus on Earnings DJ
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Swiss Re, others, drop call for Moscow aviation dispute hearing RE
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
BNP Paribas Lifts Price Target on Swiss Re, Maintains Neutral Recommendation MT
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : UBS reiterates its Sell rating ZD
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating ZD
SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC ZD
Quakes and storms cause $95 billion in insurance losses in 2023 -Munich Re RE
Munich Re: Historic thunderstorm losses in Europe and North America DP
Munich Re: 250 billion dollars in losses from natural catastrophes DP

Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd is one of the world's leading reinsurance groups. Earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - non-life reinsurance (51.6%): primarily damage, civil liability, automobile, accident, credit and guarantee, and other types of reinsurance; - life and health reinsurance (34.7%; No. 1 worldwide): primarily life (69.2% of earned premiums) and health (30.8%); - financial services (12.6%): asset management, investment capital, financial consulting, sales of structured products, etc.; - others (1.1%).
Reinsurance
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
1st Jan change Capi.
SWISS RE LTD Stock Swiss Re Ltd
+6.86% 34 138 M $
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA Stock General Insurance Corporation of India
+38.68% 8 143 M $
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD. Stock Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.
+0.10% 5 875 M $
SCOR SE Stock Scor SE
+7.26% 5 494 M $
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED Stock Enstar Group Limited
-2.45% 4 443 M $
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY Stock Korean Reinsurance Company
+11.05% 856 M $
CENTRAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION Stock Central Reinsurance Corporation
-2.39% 574 M $
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D. Stock Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d.
+1.43% 474 M $
MNRB HOLDINGS Stock MNRB Holdings
+56.56% 313 M $
VIETNAM NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION Stock Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation
+4.44% 160 M $
Other Reinsurance
