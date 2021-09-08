Swiss Re : World's largest plant capturing carbon from air starts in Iceland

COPENHAGEN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The world's largest plant
that sucks carbon dioxide directly from the air and deposits it
underground is due to start operating on Wednesday, the company
behind the nascent green technology said.
Swiss start-up Climeworks AG, which specialises in capturing
carbon dioxide directly from the air, has partnered with
Icelandic carbon storage firm Carbfix to develop a plant that
sucks out up to 4,000 tons of CO2 per year.
That's the equivalent of the annual emissions from about 790
cars. Last year, global CO2-emissions totalled 31.5 billion
tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency.
Direct air capture is one of the few technologies extracting
carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and is viewed by scientists
as vital to limit global warming, blamed for causing more
heatwaves, wildfires, floods and rising sea levels.
The Orca plant, a reference to the Icelandic word for
energy, consists of eight large containers similar in looks to
those used in the shipping industry, which employ high-tech
filters and fans to extract carbon dioxide.
The isolated carbon is then mixed with water and pumped deep
underground, where it slowly turns into rock. Both technologies
are powered by renewable energy sourced from a nearby geothermal
power plant.
Direct air capture is still a fledgling and costly
technology, but developers hope to drive down prices by scaling
up as more companies and consumers look to reduce their carbon
footprint.
There are currently 15 direct air capture plants operating
worldwide, capturing more than 9,000 tonnes of CO2 per year,
according to the IEA.
U.S. oil firm Occidental is currently developing the largest
direct-air-capture facility, to pull 1 million tonnes per year
of carbon dioxide from the open air near some of its Texas
oilfields.
Climeworks, which recently signed a 10-year carbon removal
purchase agreement with major insurance firm Swiss Re,
also offers a subscription service, which allows consumers to
pay for carbon removal through monthly payments.
