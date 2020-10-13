Swiss Re : and Daimler launch new company Movinx to transform automotive and mobility insurance business

Movinx is a 50/50 joint venture of Swiss Re and Daimler Insurance Services

Partners aim to transform and innovate automotive and mobility insurance with fully digital business model and focus on flexible and customer-centric products

Movinx is located in Berlin and set up as insurance intermediary and service provider

Zurich/Stuttgart, 12 October 2020 - Swiss Re and Daimler Insurance Services have entered into a strategic partnership for automotive and mobility insurance and launched a new company called Movinx. Both shareholders of the 50/50 joint venture will leverage their complementary expertise to establish a new business model. The aim is to develop fully digital automotive and mobility insurance products that both fulfill changing customer needs and offer best-in-class service quality. Movinx has received all necessary competition clearances.

Pravina Ladva, Swiss Re's Digital Transformation Officer, said: "We believe that partnering with Daimler Insurance Services and establishing Movinx will take us to the next level in innovating mobility insurance. Our joint long-term ambition is to unlock an ecosystem interplay where insurance supports the introduction of new technologies such as advanced driving assistance systems and autonomous cars as well as new business models in the mobility area."

Ingo Telschow, CEO Daimler Insurance Services, said: "By joining forces with Swiss Re we can lead transformation in an evolving market environment and advance insurance business. We will establish a new business model as well as co-create and co-own an insurance platform. This platform enables easy and efficient insurance purchase and customer-centric services by using real time data. Furthermore, we as Daimler Insurance Services are going deeper into the value chain of insurance business, having more influence on product development and pricing."

The automotive industry and the motor insurance sector are undergoing a significant transformation. Rapid developments are taking place on the technological side, such as e-mobility and automated driving or on business model side with the shift from ownership to usage. Insurance needs to evolve to deal with these developments and the challenges they create for pricing and claims handling.