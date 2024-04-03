ZURICH (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Wednesday Andreas Berger would become Group Chief Executive Officer from July, replacing Christian Mumenthaler, who will be stepping down after eight years at the helm.

"The board unanimously determined that Andreas Berger is the right person to build on the firm's current momentum and lead Swiss Re into the next phase of its development," said Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman of Swiss Re's board.

De Vaucleroy said Berger had a convincing track record, underscored by the successful turnaround of the Corporate Solutions business unit he has led.

Rwanda-born Berger, 57, is a German national who joined Swiss Re in March 2019 as CEO of Corporate Solutions and member of the Group Executive Committee, the company said.

The 54-year-old Mumenthaler joined Swiss Re in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in July 2016.

