EQS-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel

Swiss Re appoints Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and reorganises Group Operations



16.12.2021 / 07:01



Zurich, 16 December 2021 - Swiss Re announced today the appointment of Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2022. Group Chief Operating Officer Anette Bronder will leave the company, and Group Operations will be reorganised. All technology-related responsibilities will be bundled under the leadership of Pravina Ladva. Corporate Real Estate & Services and Communications will report into Group Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Desquesses, and other functions will report into areas of the organisation that align with their mandates. Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: 'Over the past two years Anette Bronder has successfully driven the digital transformation of Swiss Re across all areas of the company. We would like to thank Anette Bronder for her valuable contribution to Swiss Re and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours. We are confident that Pravina Ladva will continue to advance digitalisation of our entire value chain in her new role.' Pravina Ladva is currently Swiss Re's Group Digital Transformation Officer, a role she has held since July 2020. Prior to this, she served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer for Swiss Re's digital white-label provider of property & casualty and life & health insurance, iptiQ. Prior to joining Swiss Re in 2017, she held various roles at Barclaycard, including COO Digital Marketplace and CIO Barclaycard Business Solutions. For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

