  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Swiss Re appoints Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and reorganises Group Operations

12/16/2021 | 01:03am EST
EQS-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel
Swiss Re appoints Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and reorganises Group Operations

16.12.2021 / 07:01

Zurich, 16 December 2021 - Swiss Re announced today the appointment of Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2022. Group Chief Operating Officer Anette Bronder will leave the company, and Group Operations will be reorganised.

All technology-related responsibilities will be bundled under the leadership of Pravina Ladva. Corporate Real Estate & Services and Communications will report into Group Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Desquesses, and other functions will report into areas of the organisation that align with their mandates.

Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: 'Over the past two years Anette Bronder has successfully driven the digital transformation of Swiss Re across all areas of the company. We would like to thank Anette Bronder for her valuable contribution to Swiss Re and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours. We are confident that Pravina Ladva will continue to advance digitalisation of our entire value chain in her new role.'

Pravina Ladva is currently Swiss Re's Group Digital Transformation Officer, a role she has held since July 2020. Prior to this, she served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer for Swiss Re's digital white-label provider of property & casualty and life & health insurance, iptiQ. Prior to joining Swiss Re in 2017, she held various roles at Barclaycard, including COO Digital Marketplace and CIO Barclaycard Business Solutions.

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1258502

 
End of News EQS News Service

1258502  16.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258502&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 936 M - -
Net income 2021 1 846 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 6,87%
Capitalization 27 533 M 27 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 605
Free-Float 90,7%
