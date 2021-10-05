Swiss Re : estimates Hurricane Ida claims at $750 mln, Europe flooding at $520 mln

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has estimated
its preliminary claims burden from Hurricane Ida at $750
million, the reinsurer said on Tuesday, while updating its loss
estimate for the July floods in Europe to approximately
$520 million.
Hurricane Ida's damage to U.S. offshore energy production
made it one of the most costly since back-to-back storms in 2005
cut output for months.
Ida devastated the Midwestern United States's power grid,
while also causing rain and intense flooding that killed dozens
in the Northeast.
