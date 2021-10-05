Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Re Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss Re : estimates Hurricane Ida claims at $750 mln, Europe flooding at $520 mln

10/05/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has estimated its preliminary claims burden from Hurricane Ida at $750 million, the reinsurer said on Tuesday, while updating its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe to approximately $520 million.

Hurricane Ida's damage to U.S. offshore energy production made it one of the most costly since back-to-back storms in 2005 cut output for months.

Ida devastated the Midwestern United States's power grid, while also causing rain and intense flooding that killed dozens in the Northeast. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SWISS RE LTD
01:21aSWISS RE : Projects $750 Million Claims From Hurricane Ida in US
MT
01:14aSWISS RE : estimates Hurricane Ida claims at $750 mln, Europe flooding at $520 mln
RE
01:03aSWISS RE : estimates Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million
EQ
01:02aSwiss Re estimates Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million
DJ
10/04SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/04Novartis, Other Swiss Companies Require Staff To Show COVID-19 Certificates
MT
09/30HSBC, GSK Join Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures
MT
09/30HSBC, BlackRock, Nestle to help design nature-driven risk framework
RE
09/17SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
09/14SWISS RE : enters partnership with BlaBlaCar and L'olivier Assurance to launch innovative ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWISS RE LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 634 M - -
Net income 2021 2 027 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 7,57%
Capitalization 24 927 M 24 937 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 13 605
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart SWISS RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 86,26 $
Average target price 99,05 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Sergio P. Ermotti Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anette Bronder Group Chief Operating Officer
Guido Fürer Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS RE LTD-4.25%24 937
SCOR SE-3.90%5 433
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA3.78%3 410
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY20.53%822
HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC12.73%143
SOCIÉTÉ TUNISIENNE DE RÉASSURANCE-11.42%49