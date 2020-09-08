Log in
Swiss Re Ltd    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE LTD

(SREN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/07 11:30:39 am
75.12 CHF   +2.20%
01:11aSWISS RE : sees positive outlook for renewals
RE
09/07SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/26Historic Contraction in Rich Economies Presages Long Climb Back
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swiss Re : sees positive outlook for renewals

09/08/2020 | 01:11am EDT

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re said it was optimistic for renewals and expected price increases across all segments to continue driven by low interest rates, large claims and growing risks.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday it expected more opportunities for insurers and reinsurers due to a combination of improving insurance demand and growing exposures.

Swiss Re Institute forecasts a global growth rate of 3.3% in real terms for 2021, the company said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 845 M - -
Net income 2020 -247 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -89,6x
Yield 2020 7,85%
Capitalization 22 858 M 22 891 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 842
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart SWISS RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 90,90 $
Last Close Price 81,95 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Anette Bronder Group Chief Operating Officer
Pravina Ladva Co-Chief Operations & Technology Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE LTD-30.89%22 891
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-6.65%39 875
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-17.01%19 915
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.28%9 208
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-22.14%8 616
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-40.81%6 556
