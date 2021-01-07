Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swiss Steel Holding AG    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Information about the approved Capital Increase

01/07/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
Information about the approved Capital Increase 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN 
WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. 
 
*Luzern, 7 January 2021* - As announced on 22 December 2020, Liwet Holding 
AG obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase with the 
commercial registry of the Canton of Lucerne in relation to the capital 
increase, which had been approved with an overwhelming majority at the 
extraordinary shareholders meeting held on the same date. 
 
As expected, subsequently on 30 December 2020 Liwet Holding AG has filed a 
written application with the district court of the city of Lucerne seeking a 
provisional measure for the purpose of continuation of the block on the 
registration. On 5 January 2021, Swiss Steel Holding AG has filed its 
response with the court und explained in detail that the application of 
Liwet Holding AG lacks any ground and is contrary to the interests of Swiss 
Steel Holding AG and its shareholders and employees. Furthermore, the 
allegation spread by Liwet Holding AG according to which the capital 
increase has been rejected by the small shareholders is simply wrong. Of the 
145,288,611 shares represented by public shareholders (i.e. other than Liwet 
Holding AG and BigPoint Holding AG) more than 101.9 million shares (i.e. 
more than 70%) voted in favor of the capital increase. Accordingly, with its 
irresponsible and disruptive maneuvres against the capital increase Liwet 
Holding AG is pursuing entirely selfish goals and thereby knowingly accepts 
that the interests of the company and all other shareholders are violated. 
 
Swiss Steel Holding AG expects to receive the court's decision regarding the 
provisional measures shortly and will thereupon inform the public about the 
timetable for completion of the capital increase. 
 
-END- 
 
For further information: 
 
For media queries: 
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@ [1]swisssteelgroup.com [2], tel +41 (0)41 581 
4121 
 
For analyst/investor inquiries: 
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160 
 
Media Release (PDF) [3] 
 
*About Swiss Steel Group* 
 
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of 
customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group 
is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool 
steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in 
Europe for alloyed and high-alloy engineering steel. With more than 10,000 
employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 
countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its 
customers around the globe and offers them a full worldwide portfolio from 
Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's 
technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the 
globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets. 
 
*Disclaimer* 
 
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to 
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus 
within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on 
Financial Services, (ii) not a listing prospectus as defined in articles 27 
et seqq. of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or of any other 
stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland and (iii) not a 
prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not 
be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in 
which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein 
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to 
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be 
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification 
under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. 
 
A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based 
exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by Swiss Steel 
Holding AG (the "*Company*") for such purpose. 
 
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of 
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United 
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any 
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does 
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any 
securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other 
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the 
document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or 
otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications 
with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities 
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of 
any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America 
absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the 
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the 
United States of America. 
 
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities 
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to 
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only 
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the 
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) 
Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 
49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, 
etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or 
inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully 
communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being 
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, 
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise 
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any 
person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document 
or any of its contents. 
 
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant 
to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified 
investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 
2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal 
grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor 
may act or rely on this document or any of its contents. 
 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. 
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", 
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such 
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence 
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance 
of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in 
these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers 
should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG 
assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt 
them to future events or developments. 
 
Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no 
intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication 
or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the 
date hereof. 
 
None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, 
affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, 
advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts 
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, 
warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, 
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement 
(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any 
other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated 
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and 
howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising 
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in 
connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other 
foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable 
law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they 
might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any 
such statement. 
 
End of ad hoc announcement 
Language:    English 
Company:     Swiss Steel Holding AG 
             Landenbergstrasse 11 
             6005 Luzern 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 41 581 41 23 
E-mail:      a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com 
Internet:    www.swisssteel-group.com 
ISIN:        CH0005795668 
Listed:      SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158923 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
 
1158923 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: mailto:a.geile@swissstelgroup.com 
2: mailto:a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f625196f7a9482fadb148afa93aa1632&application_id=1158923&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All news about SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
01:44aSWISS STEEL : Awaits Court Decision on Appeal Against Liwet's Block on Capital R..
MT
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Information about the approved Capital Increase
DJ
2020SWISS STEEL : Rises 7% Amid Plans to Fight Liwet's Registration Block on Capital..
MT
2020SWISS STEEL : Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the c..
PU
2020SWISS STEEL : Liwet Holding AG hat eine Sperre für die Eintragung der Kapitalerh..
PU
2020EQS-ADHOC : Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the cap..
DJ
2020SWISS STEEL : Gets Shareholder Approval for Rights Issue
MT
2020SWISS STEEL : shareholders approve capital increase
PU
2020SWISS STEEL : Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital ..
EQ
2020EQS-ADHOC : Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital in..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 210 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
Net income 2020 -190 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2020 471 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 458 M 563 M 564 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 10 041
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Steel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,09 €
Last Close Price 0,23 €
Spread / Highest target -58,8%
Spread / Average Target -58,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Alois Christen Chairman
Markus Boening Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG4.26%563
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.0.00%20 512
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.10.42%18 798
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION3.03%14 022
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.76%13 197
EVRAZ PLC9.33%10 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ