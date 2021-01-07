EQS-Adhoc : Information about the approved Capital Increase

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Information about the approved Capital Increase
07-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN
WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
*Luzern, 7 January 2021* - As announced on 22 December 2020, Liwet Holding
AG obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase with the
commercial registry of the Canton of Lucerne in relation to the capital
increase, which had been approved with an overwhelming majority at the
extraordinary shareholders meeting held on the same date.
As expected, subsequently on 30 December 2020 Liwet Holding AG has filed a
written application with the district court of the city of Lucerne seeking a
provisional measure for the purpose of continuation of the block on the
registration. On 5 January 2021, Swiss Steel Holding AG has filed its
response with the court und explained in detail that the application of
Liwet Holding AG lacks any ground and is contrary to the interests of Swiss
Steel Holding AG and its shareholders and employees. Furthermore, the
allegation spread by Liwet Holding AG according to which the capital
increase has been rejected by the small shareholders is simply wrong. Of the
145,288,611 shares represented by public shareholders (i.e. other than Liwet
Holding AG and BigPoint Holding AG) more than 101.9 million shares (i.e.
more than 70%) voted in favor of the capital increase. Accordingly, with its
irresponsible and disruptive maneuvres against the capital increase Liwet
Holding AG is pursuing entirely selfish goals and thereby knowingly accepts
that the interests of the company and all other shareholders are violated.
Swiss Steel Holding AG expects to receive the court's decision regarding the
provisional measures shortly and will thereupon inform the public about the
timetable for completion of the capital increase.
For further information:
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@ [1]swisssteelgroup.com [2], tel +41 (0)41 581
4121
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
Media Release (PDF) [3]
*About Swiss Steel Group*
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of
customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group
is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool
steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in
Europe for alloyed and high-alloy engineering steel. With more than 10,000
employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30
countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its
customers around the globe and offers them a full worldwide portfolio from
Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's
technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the
globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.
*Disclaimer*
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus
within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on
Financial Services, (ii) not a listing prospectus as defined in articles 27
et seqq. of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or of any other
stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland and (iii) not a
prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not
be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in
which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based
exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by Swiss Steel
Holding AG (the "*Company*") for such purpose.
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the
document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or
otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications
with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of
any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America
absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the
United States of America.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles
49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or
inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully
communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any
person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document
or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant
to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified
investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)
2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal
grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor
may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in
these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers
should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG
assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt
them to future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no
intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication
or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the
date hereof.
None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,
affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,
advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,
warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement
(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any
other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and
howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other
foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable
law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they
might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any
such statement.
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
