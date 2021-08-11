EQS-Adhoc : Swiss Steel Group significantly -2

Log in
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
EQS-Adhoc : Swiss Steel Group significantly

08/11/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets

Forward-looking statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements, including presentations of developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and potential impact or descriptions of future events, income, results, situations or outlook. These are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, which may differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements. The information contained herein is provided with the publication of this document. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not updated as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Steel Holding AG 
              Landenbergstrasse 11 
              6005 Luzern 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 581 41 23 
E-mail:       a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com 
Internet:     www.swisssteel-group.com 
ISIN:         CH0005795668 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225485 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1225485 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 927 M 3 430 M 3 430 M
Net income 2021 -64,0 M -75,0 M -75,0 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 412 M 1 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 929
Free-Float 41,8%
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Average target price 0,24 €
Spread / Average Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boening Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Alois Christen Chairman
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG88.33%1 412
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.28%27 228
JSW STEEL LIMITED86.42%23 321
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION48.69%20 357
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%20 038
EVRAZ PLC34.14%12 775