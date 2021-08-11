Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Steel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Swiss Steel Group significantly increases profitability in Q2 2021

08/11/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Swiss Steel Group significantly increases profitability in Q2 2021 
11-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  . Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021 jumps to EUR 65.4 million compared with EUR - 45.8 million in Q2 2020 
  . Sales volume in Q2 2021 of 518 kilotons up by 72.1 % compared with Q2 2020 of 301 kilotons due to steady demand 
    from the automotive industry as well as mechanical and plant engineering 
  . Order backlog in Q2 2021 of 650 kilotons significantly higher than in Q2 2020 by 113.8 % 
  . Average sales price per ton in EUR 1,561.1 in Q2 2020 rises to EUR 1,621.0 in Q2 2021, significantly higher than in 
    Q1 2021 at EUR 1,475.8 
  . Free cash flow EUR - 65.2 million in Q2 2021 below the prior-year level of EUR - 2.8 million due to rising raw 
    material prices leading to further increase in net working capital 
  . Net debt cut from EUR 639.9 million at the end of 2020 to EUR 605.4 million in Q2 2020, with the equity ratio 
    continuing to strengthen to 21.9 % 
  . Transformation program continues to be on track, contributing to improved profit margins 
  . Re-dimensioning of capital market communication planned as of Q3 2021 
  . Outlook for fiscal year 2021: based on the assumption that our end markets remain stable and taking into 
    consideration the seasonality of our business, Swiss Steel Group expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of between 
    EUR 150 and 180 million. 
  . Jörg Walther, member of the Board of Directors and Vice Chairman, resigns for personal reasons 
CEO Frank Koch stated: 'I am delighted to be finally on board. From my past experience in the industry I was well aware 
of the strong industrial core, the technological capabilities and the dedicated workforce of the group. Since joining, 
I was able to confirm my expectations with a number of site visits and interactions with our team members. In line with 
the execution of our transformation program, where we are making good progress, and the post COVID-19 market recovery, 
which continued in the second quarter of 2021, our financial performance has improved significantly. Our outlook for 
the year 2021 confirms a continuing trend of post COVID-19 recovery in our main end markets automotive, mechanical and 
plant engineering as well as energy. However, the overall economic environment is still fragile. In the automotive 
industry, the semiconductor supply shortage is persisting, thereby affecting the order volumes of our customers. 
Additionally, the supply situation on the raw material markets remains volatile. In particular on the scrap market we 
see a continuing trend of price increases combined with supply shortages. Finally, the COVID-19 infection rates are 
currently rising in most parts of the world potentially leading to a new wave of restrictions and shutdown measures. 
Under the assumption that our end markets remain stable and taking into consideration the seasonal effects of the third 
and fourth quarter, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 150 to EUR 180 million.' 
Jörg Walther, member of the Board of Directors and Vice Chairman, resigns for personal reasons with immediate effect 
from the Board of Directors. Chairman Jens Alder states: "We thank Jörg Walther for his services in his function as 
Vice Chairman and wish him all the best for the future." 
Key figures 
 
Swiss Steel Group                   Unit        H1 2021     H1 2020      ? in % Q2 2021     Q2 2020      ? in % 
 
Sales volume                        kilotons    1,028       758          35.6   518         301          72.1 
Revenue                             million EUR 1,590.6     1,174.5      35.4   839.1       469.9        78.6 
Average sales price                 EUR/t       1,549.0     1,549.5      0.0    1,621.0     1,561.1      3.8 
Adjusted EBITDA ^1)                 million EUR 109.9       - 52.0       -      65.4        - 45.8       - 
EBITDA                              million EUR 105.4       - 61.3       -      63.5        - 53.7       - 
Adjusted EBITDA margin              %           6.9         - 4.4        -      7.8         - 9.7        - 
EBITDA margin                       %           6.6         - 5.2        -      7.6         - 11.4       - 
EBIT                                million EUR 62.8        - 191.3      -      42.5        - 159.6      - 
Earnings before taxes               million EUR 41.3        - 214.7      -      31.7        - 171.0      - 
Group result                        million EUR 35.2        - 201.5      -      30.4        - 159.1      - 
Investments                         million EUR 34.7        33.4         3.9    20.8        18.8         10.6 
Free cash flow                      million EUR - 151.3     - 90.1       - 67.9 - 65.2      - 2.8        - 
                                    Unit        30.6.2021   31.12.2020   ? in % 
 
Net debt                            million EUR 605.4       639.9        - 5.4 
Shareholders' equity                million EUR 460.4       166.1        - 
Gearing                             %           131.5       385.2        - 
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage) x           6.5         n/a          - 
Balance sheet total                 million EUR 2,103.9     1,715.7      22.6 
Equity ratio                        %           21.9        9.7          - 
Employees as of closing date        Positions   9,847       9,950        - 1.0 
Capital employed                    million EUR 1,456.2     1,218.0      19.6 
                                    Unit        H1 2021     H1 2020      ? in % Q2 2021     Q2 2020      ? in % 
 
Earnings/share^ 2)                  EUR/CHF     0.01/0.01   - 0.10/-0.11 -      0.01/0.01   - 0.08/-0.09 - 
Shareholders' equity/share ^3)      EUR/CHF     0.15/0.16   0.08/0.09    -      0.15/0.16   0.08/0.09    - 
Share price high/low                CHF         0.478/0.234 0.340/0.126  -      0.478/0.268 0.203/0.138  -

^1) For the reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA to EBITDA, please refer to the Interim report 2nd quarter 2021, page 14

^2) Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deduction of the portions attributable to non-controlling interests.

^3) As of June 30, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020

Business performance in the second quarter of 2021

At 518 kilotons, 72.1 % more steel was sold in the second quarter of 2021 than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2020: 301 kilotons) reflecting the ongoing past COVID-19 recovery in all relevant end markets. The average sales price per ton of steel continued to rise in the second quarter of 2021 and, at EUR 1,621.0, was higher than the average price achieved in the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2020: EUR 1,561.1 per ton). This is mostly due to the increase in commodity prices, where the widespread use of surcharge mechanisms led to higher sales prices. The increased sales volumes and positive price development led to revenue of EUR 839.1 million, an increase of 78.6 % to the prior-year quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 469.9 million). The increase in revenue was spread across all product groups, with the strongest growth in the quality & engineering steel product group. By region, revenue increased in all our sales markets. In Europe, our largest sales market, which was hit particularly hard by the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior-year quarter, sales increased by 87.2 %.

At EUR 65.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was considerably higher than in the prior-year quarter (Q2 2020: EUR - 45.8 million). One-time effects amounted to EUR 1.9 million and included, among other things, costs for the efficiency improvement program and COVID-19 protection materials. Including these one-time effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR 63.5 million. (Q2 2020: EUR - 53.7 million). In the second quarter the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 7.8 % (Q2 2020: - 9.7 %) and the EBITDA margin to 7.6 % (Q2 2020: - 11.4 %).

Net debt, comprising current and non-current financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, came to EUR 605.4 million, a decrease to the figure as of December 31, 2020 (EUR 639.9 million). This was due to the capital increase in the first quarter and compensated by investments in net working capital. In Q2 2021, free cash flow was negative at EUR - 65.2 million due to investments in net working capital resulting from increased market activity and higher production volumes as well as raw material price increases.

Outlook for fiscal year 2021

The focus for the balance of 2021 will be on capturing market opportunities and responding to it with the necessary personnel and financial resources. The implementation of the transformation program is currently on track and will remain our key focus.

Under the assumption that our end markets remain robust and taking into consideration the seasonal effects of the third and fourth quarter, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 150 to 180 million.

For further information:

For media queries: Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, phone +41 (0)41 581 4121

For analyst/investor inquiries: Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, phone +41 (0)41 581 4160

Media Release (PDF)

Interim Report Q2 2021 (PDF)

Investor Presentation (PDF)

Link to Audio Webcast

Key figures Q2 2021 (PDF)

5-quarter overview (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
01:25aSWISS STEEL : Returns to H1 Profit Amid 36% Jump in Revenue
MT
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Swiss Steel Group significantly -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Swiss Steel Group significantly increases profitability in Q2 2021
DJ
07/08SWISS STEEL : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2021 Results
PU
06/23SWISS STEEL : Court Finds Businessman Hans Ziegler Guilty of Insider Trading
MT
05/25SWISS STEEL : Shareholder Liwet Waives Appeal Against Regulator's Decision on Ca..
MT
05/21FROM ONE BILLIONAIRE TO ANOTHER : 10% Swiss Steel stake changes hands
RE
05/21SWISS STEEL : Shareholder BigPoint Sheds 10% Stake
MT
05/21SWISS STEEL : Significant change in the shareholder structure
PU
05/21SWISS STEEL : Significant change in the shareholder structure
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 927 M 3 430 M 3 430 M
Net income 2021 -64,0 M -75,0 M -75,0 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 412 M 1 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 929
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Steel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Average target price 0,24 €
Spread / Average Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boening Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Alois Christen Chairman
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG88.33%1 412
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.28%27 228
JSW STEEL LIMITED86.42%23 321
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION48.69%20 357
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%20 038
EVRAZ PLC34.14%12 775