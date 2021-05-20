EQS-Adhoc : FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss
Takeover Board of 5 March 2021
20-May-2021
Lucerne, 20 May 2021 - With reference to its media release of 16 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that with
decision of 18 May 2021 FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee has dismissed the appeal of Liwet Holding AG
against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021 with the costs of the proceedings being imposed on
Liwet Holding AG. The decision of FINMA remains subject to the right of appeal against the Swiss Federal Administrative
Court.
For further information:
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
About Swiss Steel Group
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special
long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and
stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering
steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five
continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio
from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high
product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
