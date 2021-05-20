Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Steel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

EQS-Adhoc : FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021

05/20/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss 
Takeover Board of 5 March 2021 
20-May-2021 / 19:33 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lucerne, 20 May 2021 - With reference to its media release of 16 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that with 
decision of 18 May 2021 FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee has dismissed the appeal of Liwet Holding AG 
against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021 with the costs of the proceedings being imposed on 
Liwet Holding AG. The decision of FINMA remains subject to the right of appeal against the Swiss Federal Administrative 
Court. 
For further information: 
 
For media queries: 
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121 
 
For analyst/investor inquiries: 
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160 
 
 
Media Release (PDF) 
About Swiss Steel Group 
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special 
long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and 
stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering 
steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five 
continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio 
from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high 
product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Steel Holding AG 
              Landenbergstrasse 11 
              6005 Luzern 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 581 41 23 
E-mail:       a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com 
Internet:     www.swisssteel-group.com 
ISIN:         CH0005795668 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1199111 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1199111 20-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 13:35 ET (17:35 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 927 M 3 578 M 3 578 M
Net income 2021 -64,0 M -78,2 M -78,2 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 882 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 929
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Steel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24 €
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Spread / Highest target -13,3%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boening Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Alois Christen Chairman
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG40.36%1 078
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.37.14%27 340
JSW STEEL LIMITED85.18%23 160
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION42.02%20 818
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.22.17%19 860
EVRAZ PLC40.33%13 668