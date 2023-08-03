Invitation to the Media and Investor Conference Call on the half-year results 2023

We would like to invite you to the conference call and webcast on the half-year results 2023.

The conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). CEO Frank Koch and CFO Marco Portmann will host the conference.

Please register in advance for the conference call using the link below.

Registration link for participants of the conference call: https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?book- ing=ckXF6x810YAcqd9nkBkJSsOPY2NLrDH8skNf6eukfjg=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb- fec356d5b031

After registration you will receive a confirmation e-mail with your dial-in data and appointment

To join a webcast, click on one of the two links below.

Webcast link for participants of the conference call: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/swisssteel-2023-hy/no-audio Sound via telephone conference, presentation in web browser

Webcast link to livestream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/swisssteel-2023-hy Sound and presentation in web browser

The media release, presentation as well as the Half-Year Report 2023 will be available on our website https://www.swisssteel-group.com/en/investor-relations/latest-financial-resultson August 10, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. (CEST).

The conference is scheduled to last approximately one hour and will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow management's presentation. If you have a question, please press 9 followed by * on your telephone.

If you have any questions please contact:

For media:

Anina Berger, anina.berger@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4121

For analysts / investors:

Burkhard Wagner, burkhard.wagner@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4180

Swiss Steel Holding AG, Landenbergstrasse 11, CH-6005 Lucerne, +41 41 581 40 00