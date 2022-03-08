Swiss Steel : 5-quarter overview
Unit
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Key operational figures
Production volume
kilotons
501
614
606
439
454
Sales volume
kilotons
445
510
518
410
425
Order backlog
kilotons
566
684
650
716
691
Income statement
Revenue
million EUR
604.5
751.6
839.1
765.0
837.1
Average sales price
EUR/t
1,358
1,476
1,621
1,868
1,972
Gross profit
million EUR
208.5
280.1
304.2
256.7
272.1
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
4.1
44.5
65.4
41.8
39.9
EBITDA
million EUR
- 8.9
41.9
63.5
41.5
53.1
EBIT
million EUR
- 28.8
20.3
42.5
18.0
27.9
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
- 43.0
9.6
31.7
6.6
16.2
Group result
million EUR
- 42.4
4.8
30.4
3.6
11.5
Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization
Cash flow before changes in net working capital
million EUR
- 27.7
51.4
66.7
33.0
47.9
Cash flow from operating activities
million EUR
11.8
- 75.2
- 48.9
4.1
- 15.8
Cash flow from investing activities
million EUR
- 30.7
- 9.9
- 17.7
- 22.3
- 38.0
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 19.0
- 85.1
- 66.6
- 18.2
- 53.8
Investments
million EUR
33.6
13.9
20.8
28.5
43.9
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
million EUR
19.9
21.6
21.0
23.5
25.1
Net assets and financial structure
Non-current assets
million EUR
557.4
559.2
574.3
585.5
575.6
Current assets
million EUR
1,158.2
1,488.3
1,529.6
1,601.4
1,651.8
Net working capital
million EUR
698.1
827.1
943.1
974.6
1,040.6
Balance sheet total
million EUR
1,715.7
2,047.5
2,103.9
2,186.9
2,227.4
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
166.1
417.9
460.4
470.0
448.9
Non-current liabilities
million EUR
882.2
809.5
780.5
839.4
894.8
Current liabilities
million EUR
667.3
820.1
863.0
877.5
883.7
Net debt
million EUR
639.9
522.5
605.4
644.9
720.5
Employees
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,950
9,929
9,847
9,864
9,914
Value management
Capital employed
million EUR
1,218.0
1,339.6
1,456.2
1,496.5
1,588.6
Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure
Gross profit margin
%
34.5
37.3
36.3
33.6
32.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
0.7
5.9
7.8
5.5
4.8
EBITDA margin
%
- 1.5
5.6
7.6
5.4
6.3
Equity ratio
%
9.7
20.4
21.9
21.5
20.2
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
n/a
n/a
6.5
4.1
3.8
Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)
%
28.9
27.5
28.1
31.8
31.1
