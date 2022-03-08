Log in
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
03/22 05:19:42 am
0.278 CHF   -1.77%
05:11aSWISS STEEL : Präsentation
PU
05:11aSWISS STEEL : Media release
PU
05:11aSWISS STEEL : 5-quarter overview
PU
Swiss Steel : 5-quarter overview

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Five-quarter overview

Unit

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Key operational figures

Production volume

kilotons

501

614

606

439

454

Sales volume

kilotons

445

510

518

410

425

Order backlog

kilotons

566

684

650

716

691

Income statement

Revenue

million EUR

604.5

751.6

839.1

765.0

837.1

Average sales price

EUR/t

1,358

1,476

1,621

1,868

1,972

Gross profit

million EUR

208.5

280.1

304.2

256.7

272.1

Adjusted EBITDA

million EUR

4.1

44.5

65.4

41.8

39.9

EBITDA

million EUR

- 8.9

41.9

63.5

41.5

53.1

EBIT

million EUR

- 28.8

20.3

42.5

18.0

27.9

Earnings before taxes

million EUR

- 43.0

9.6

31.7

6.6

16.2

Group result

million EUR

- 42.4

4.8

30.4

3.6

11.5

Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization

Cash flow before changes in net working capital

million EUR

- 27.7

51.4

66.7

33.0

47.9

Cash flow from operating activities

million EUR

11.8

- 75.2

- 48.9

4.1

- 15.8

Cash flow from investing activities

million EUR

- 30.7

- 9.9

- 17.7

- 22.3

- 38.0

Free cash flow

million EUR

- 19.0

- 85.1

- 66.6

- 18.2

- 53.8

Investments

million EUR

33.6

13.9

20.8

28.5

43.9

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

million EUR

19.9

21.6

21.0

23.5

25.1

Net assets and financial structure

Non-current assets

million EUR

557.4

559.2

574.3

585.5

575.6

Current assets

million EUR

1,158.2

1,488.3

1,529.6

1,601.4

1,651.8

Net working capital

million EUR

698.1

827.1

943.1

974.6

1,040.6

Balance sheet total

million EUR

1,715.7

2,047.5

2,103.9

2,186.9

2,227.4

Shareholders' equity

million EUR

166.1

417.9

460.4

470.0

448.9

Non-current liabilities

million EUR

882.2

809.5

780.5

839.4

894.8

Current liabilities

million EUR

667.3

820.1

863.0

877.5

883.7

Net debt

million EUR

639.9

522.5

605.4

644.9

720.5

Employees

Employees as of closing date

Positions

9,950

9,929

9,847

9,864

9,914

Value management

Capital employed

million EUR

1,218.0

1,339.6

1,456.2

1,496.5

1,588.6

Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure

Gross profit margin

%

34.5

37.3

36.3

33.6

32.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

0.7

5.9

7.8

5.5

4.8

EBITDA margin

%

- 1.5

5.6

7.6

5.4

6.3

Equity ratio

%

9.7

20.4

21.9

21.5

20.2

Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)

x

n/a

n/a

6.5

4.1

3.8

Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)

%

28.9

27.5

28.1

31.8

31.1

Swiss Steel Holding AG, Landenbergstrasse 11, CH-6005 Lucerne, phone +41 41 581 4000

www.swisssteel-group.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Swiss Steel Holding AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
