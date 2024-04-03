Swiss Steel Group announces the expansion of its portfolio of high machinability free-cutting steels with the introduction of a lead-free steel variant from Q2 2024. A pioneering initiative for environmental friendliness and technical excellence.

Swiss Steel Group, leading supplier to the steel industry on the electric arc furnace route, proudly announces the upcoming launch of a new, highly machinable free-cutting steel without lead. This step marks a significant milestone for environmental sustainability and technical performance in the free-cutting steel industry. A typical development for the Swiss Steel Group which, as this year's winner of the German Sustainability Award, always strives to combine technical excellence and sustainability in dealing with our environment.

Free-cutting steels are crucial for a wide range of applications in various industries, including the automotive industry, mechanical engineering and hydraulics. Normally, these steels contain lead (Pb) to improve their machinability. However, this practice is under discussion in the context of possible EU regulations, as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has recommended the inclusion of lead in the authorization list in 2023. A decision by the European Commission could result in the use and marketing of lead only being permitted with a special permit from a certain date.

Against this backdrop, the Swiss Steel Group is positioning itself strategically and future-oriented for the various market segments. With the upcoming launch of lead-free steel, the company is expanding its portfolio and responding to the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

In the new offering, 11SMn30+BX, boron (B) is used as an additional element instead of lead (Pb), resulting in equally good machinability. This solution gives customers the opportunity to switch to a lead-free variant without compromising on performance.

The main areas of application for Swiss Steel's free-cutting steel portfolio are where small and precise components are required, where machinability is the key required property.

"11SMn30+BX": Optimal performance, uncompromising: this slogan underlines the Swiss Steel Group's commitment to offering outstanding products that combine both technical performance and environmental compatibility. The market launch of 11SMn30+BX is an important step towards sustainable solutions in the steel industry.

The market launch of 11SMn30+BX is planned for the second quarter of 2024. Numerous tests have already been successfully carried out and market readiness is imminent. The Swiss Steel Group is looking forward to informing its customers about the advantages and possibilities of this innovative product.