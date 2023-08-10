Delayed Swiss Exchange -
Swiss Steel : Five half-year overview
Five half-year overview
Unit
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
H2 2022
H1 2023
Key operational figures
Production volume
kilotons
1,220
893
1,052
746
925
Sales volume
kilotons
1,028
835
937
726
756
Order backlog
kilotons
650
691
590
454
386
Income statement
Revenue
million EUR
1,590.7
1,602.1
2,144.6
1,906.8
1,857.3
Average sales price
EUR/t
1,549
1,921
2,290
2,629
2,460.0
Gross profit
million EUR
584.3
528.8
663.7
483.4
550.2
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
109.9
81.7
171.0
46.1
70.0
EBITDA
million EUR
105.4
94.6
157.1
31.7
58.5
EBIT
million EUR
62.8
45.9
113.2
- 40.2
17.0
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
41.3
22.8
89.5
- 68.2
- 23.0
Group result
million EUR
35.2
15.1
74.0
- 64.6
- 30.0
Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization
Cash flow before changes in net working capital
million EUR
118.1
80.9
111.6
38.4
22.1
Cash flow from operating activities
million EUR
- 124.1
- 11.7
- 141.2
187.8
- 22.7
Cash flow from investing activities
million EUR
- 27.6
- 60.3
- 32.9
- 67.4
- 40.0
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 151.7
- 72.0
- 174.1
120.4
- 62.7
Investments
million EUR
34.7
72.4
42.3
72.8
44.9
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
million EUR
42.6
48.6
43.9
71.9
41.5
Net assets and financial structure
Non-current assets
million EUR
574.3
575.6
561.7
568.5
556.6
Current assets
million EUR
1,529.6
1,651.8
2,196.9
1,817.5
1,861.4
Net working capital
million EUR
943.1
1,040.6
1,307.3
1,112.4
1,149.1
Balance sheet total
million EUR
2,103.9
2,227.4
2,758.6
2,386.0
2,418.0
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
460.4
448.9
594.7
530.9
498.7
Non-current liabilities
million EUR
780.5
894.8
1,006.0
736.8
807.4
Current liabilities
million EUR
863.0
883.7
1,157.9
1,118.3
1,111.9
Net debt
million EUR
605.4
720.5
936.3
848.2
942.0
Employees
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,847
9,914
9,904
9,857
9,639
Value management
Capital employed
million EUR
1,456.2
1,588.6
1,845.0
1,646.8
1,675.0
Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure
Gross profit margin
%
36.7
33.0
30.9
25.4
29.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
6.9
5.1
8.0
2.4
3.8
EBITDA margin
%
6.6
5.9
7.3
1.7
3.1
Equity ratio
%
21.9
20.2
21.6
22.2
20.6
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
6.5
3.8
3.7
3.9
8.1
Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)
%
28.1
31.1
29.3
29.0
32.2
Schmolz+Bickenbach AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel, as well as alloyed and high-alloyed constructional steel. The Company operates through two business segments: Production and Sales & Services. The Production segment specializes in the production of tool steel, stainless steel, engineering steel, bright steel and other specialty products, and encompasses the business units Deutsche Edestahlwerke, Finkl Steel, Steeltec Group, Swiss Steel and Ugitech. The Sales and Services segment comprises the distribution and service activities of the Company. The Company operates in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.
