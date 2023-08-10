Five half-year overview

Unit

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

H2 2022

H1 2023

Key operational figures

Production volume

kilotons

1,220

893

1,052

746

925

Sales volume

kilotons

1,028

835

937

726

756

Order backlog

kilotons

650

691

590

454

386

Income statement

Revenue

million EUR

1,590.7

1,602.1

2,144.6

1,906.8

1,857.3

Average sales price

EUR/t

1,549

1,921

2,290

2,629

2,460.0

Gross profit

million EUR

584.3

528.8

663.7

483.4

550.2

Adjusted EBITDA

million EUR

109.9

81.7

171.0

46.1

70.0

EBITDA

million EUR

105.4

94.6

157.1

31.7

58.5

EBIT

million EUR

62.8

45.9

113.2

- 40.2

17.0

Earnings before taxes

million EUR

41.3

22.8

89.5

- 68.2

- 23.0

Group result

million EUR

35.2

15.1

74.0

- 64.6

- 30.0

Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization

Cash flow before changes in net working capital

million EUR

118.1

80.9

111.6

38.4

22.1

Cash flow from operating activities

million EUR

- 124.1

- 11.7

- 141.2

187.8

- 22.7

Cash flow from investing activities

million EUR

- 27.6

- 60.3

- 32.9

- 67.4

- 40.0

Free cash flow

million EUR

- 151.7

- 72.0

- 174.1

120.4

- 62.7

Investments

million EUR

34.7

72.4

42.3

72.8

44.9

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

million EUR

42.6

48.6

43.9

71.9

41.5

Net assets and financial structure

Non-current assets

million EUR

574.3

575.6

561.7

568.5

556.6

Current assets

million EUR

1,529.6

1,651.8

2,196.9

1,817.5

1,861.4

Net working capital

million EUR

943.1

1,040.6

1,307.3

1,112.4

1,149.1

Balance sheet total

million EUR

2,103.9

2,227.4

2,758.6

2,386.0

2,418.0

Shareholders' equity

million EUR

460.4

448.9

594.7

530.9

498.7

Non-current liabilities

million EUR

780.5

894.8

1,006.0

736.8

807.4

Current liabilities

million EUR

863.0

883.7

1,157.9

1,118.3

1,111.9

Net debt

million EUR

605.4

720.5

936.3

848.2

942.0

Employees

Employees as of closing date

Positions

9,847

9,914

9,904

9,857

9,639

Value management

Capital employed

million EUR

1,456.2

1,588.6

1,845.0

1,646.8

1,675.0

Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure

Gross profit margin

%

36.7

33.0

30.9

25.4

29.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

6.9

5.1

8.0

2.4

3.8

EBITDA margin

%

6.6

5.9

7.3

1.7

3.1

Equity ratio

%

21.9

20.2

21.6

22.2

20.6

Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)

x

6.5

3.8

3.7

3.9

8.1

Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)

%

28.1

31.1

29.3

29.0

32.2

