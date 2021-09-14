Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Steel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss Steel Group nominates new members of the Board of Directors

09/14/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Swiss Steel Group nominates new members of the Board of Directors 14-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lucerne, September 14, 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today invited shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 6, 2021. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Board of Directors Ralf Göttel, Mario Rossi and Emese Weissenbacher, three new members with proven experience in the areas of international management in an industrial environment, automotive supply, process optimization, efficiency improvement, strategic realignment and finance and accounting. Furthermore, an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the number of members of the Board of Directors to 5 to 10 (from 5 to 9) is proposed.

Ralf Göttel (DE, 1966) is currently CEO of the globally active Benteler International AG based in Salzburg. Before joining Benteler in 2010, Ralf Göttel held various global responsibilities at the American Dana Inc. since 1993 and worked in development at Ford in Germany. Mr. Göttel holds a degree in engineering from RWTH Aachen University with a specialization in the automotive industry.

Mario Rossi (CH, 1960) was CFO of Swisscom AG from 2013 until February this year, where he held various senior finance positions from 1998. Mr. Rossi is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cablex AG and member of the Board of Directors of Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. and Hasler Foundation as well as member of the Sanction Commission of the Swiss Stock Exchange. Mario Rossi is certified public accountant of the Swiss Academy for Audit.

Emese Weissenbacher (DE, 1964) has been CFO at Mann + Hummel International AG in Germany since 2015. Since 1994, she has held management responsibilities at the company in the financial area of the holding as well as in the operational business. Ms. Weissenbacher is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Schmalz GmbH and Kreissparkasse Ludwigsburg. Emese Weissenbacher holds a Master's degree in Economics, Controlling & Business Development from the University of Stuttgart and a degree in Advanced Management from Harvard Business School, Boston.

Pursuant to Art. 27 of the COVID 19 Ordinance 3, shareholders may exercise their rights exclusively via the independent proxy and may not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person.

For further information: For media queries: Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121 For analyst/investor inquiries: Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160

Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Swiss Steel Holding AG 
              Landenbergstrasse 11 
              6005 Luzern 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 581 41 23 
E-mail:       a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com 
Internet:     www.swisssteel-group.com 
ISIN:         CH0005795668 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233109 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1233109 14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG 2.24% 0.4335 Delayed Quote.91.64%
VIA S.A. 2.00% 9.2 End-of-day quote.-43.07%
All news about SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
01:02aSwiss Steel Group nominates new members of the Board of Directors
DJ
08/11SWISS STEEL : significantly increases profitability in Q2 2021
PU
08/11SWISS STEEL : Returns to H1 Profit Amid 36% Jump in Revenue
MT
08/11EQS-ADHOC : Swiss Steel Group significantly -2-
DJ
08/11EQS-ADHOC : Swiss Steel Group significantly increases profitability in Q2 2021
DJ
08/11Swiss Steel Holding AG Announces Resignation of Jörg Walther from the Board o..
CI
08/11SWISS STEEL : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRSwiss Steel Group signif..
PU
08/11Swiss Steel Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
07/08SWISS STEEL : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2021 Results
PU
06/23SWISS STEEL : Court Finds Businessman Hans Ziegler Guilty of Insider Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 936 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
Net income 2021 -64,0 M -75,6 M -75,6 M
Net Debt 2021 550 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 -59,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 439 M 1 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 847
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Steel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,40 €
Average target price 0,24 €
Spread / Average Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Koch Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boening Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Alois Christen Chairman
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Svein Richard Brandtzæg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG87.44%1 439
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.98.99%38 106
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.225.64%26 527
JSW STEEL LIMITED79.28%22 559
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION61.82%21 793
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.25.61%20 966