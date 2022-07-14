Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swiss Steel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-13 am EDT
0.2270 CHF    0.00%
01:36aSwiss Steel's H1 Adjusted EBITDA Grows After Passing On Price Increases
MT
01:03aSwiss Steel Group records a significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2022
EQ
07/05Swiss Steel Uses Hydropower To Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions At Production Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss Steel Group records a significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2022

07/14/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Swiss Steel Group records a significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2022

14-Jul-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

July 14, 2022

 beSwiss Steel Group has increased the adjusted EBITDA to over EUR 96 million in the second quarter of 2022 (same quarter previous year – EUR 65 million) and EUR 171 million during the first half of 2022 (same period last year – EUR 110 million). The consolidated results for the second quarter of 2022 rose to EUR 47 million (same quarter previous year – EUR 31 million) and to EUR 74 million in the first half of 2022 compared to EUR 35 million in the same period last year.

The internationally stable market environment resulted in this earnings growth despite high volatilities and rising prices for energy and raw materials. The price increases were largely passed on to our customers. The margins of all products improved. The overall reduced sales volume of 457 kilotons (same quarter previous year – 518 kilotons) is in particular due to the stoppage of the steel mill in Ugine. Production at this mill specializing exclusively in stainless steel is ramping up since June 2022. With the drop in the price of scrap noted at the end of the quarter as well as the overall instable geopolitical situation, it can be expected that there will be a slight decline in margins in the near term and somewhat lower market demand in the second half of the year. The material uncertainties of the energy sector in regard to price development and availability, particularly of natural gas, cannot currently be conclusively assessed.

Swiss Steel Group will publish half-year results for 2022 on August 16, 2022. Any adjustment of the previous outlook for the adjusted EBITDA of EUR 160 – 200 million for 2022 as a whole may be made in this context.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Anina Berger, a.berger@swisssteelgroup.com, phone +41 41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Burkhard Wagner, b.wagner@swisssteelgroup.com, phone +41 41 581 4180
 
 

Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.

Forward-looking statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements, including presentations of developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and potential impact or descriptions of future events, income, results, situations or outlook. These are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, which may differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements. The information contained herein is provided with the publication of this document. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not updated as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397623

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1397623  14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
01:36aSwiss Steel's H1 Adjusted EBITDA Grows After Passing On Price Increases
MT
01:03aSwiss Steel Group records a significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2..
EQ
07/05Swiss Steel Uses Hydropower To Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions At Production Facility
MT
07/05SWISS STEEL : relies on hydropower
PU
06/22SWISS STEEL : Green Steel takes off - Swiss Steel Group forging green plans with thyssenkr..
PU
06/22Swiss Steel to Supply Green Steel to thyssenkrupp Aerospace From 2023
MT
05/25SWISS STEEL : has been awarded a conformity certificate by TÜV SÜD for the Swiss plant Ste..
PU
05/10SWISS STEEL : An investment in efficiency and a green futureSteeltec has invested 60 milli..
PU
05/10Swiss Steel's Q1 Profit Soars On Higher Average Selling Prices
MT
05/10Swiss Steel Group achieves solid profitability in Q1 2022
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 193 M - -
Net income 2021 50,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 694 M 710 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 914
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Steel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Koch Chief Executive Officer
Marco Portmann Chief Financial Officer
Jens Alder Chairman
Adrian Widmer Non-Executive Director
Svein Richard Brandtzæg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG-33.92%710
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-15.22%20 166
JSW STEEL LIMITED-10.28%17 355
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-17.82%14 919
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.34%14 613
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.57%6 905