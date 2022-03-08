Swiss Steel : Key Figures
Key figures
Swiss Steel Group
Unit
2021
2020
in %
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
in %
Sales volume
kilotons
1,863
1,535
21.4
425
445
- 4.5
Revenue
million EUR
3,192.8
2,288.4
39.5
837.1
604.5
38.5
Average sales price
EUR/t
1,716
1,491
15.1
1,972
1,358
45.1
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
191.6
- 68.9
-
39.9
4.1
-
EBITDA
million EUR
200.0
- 99.0
-
53.1
- 8.9
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
6.0
- 3.0
-
4.8
0.7
-
EBITDA margin
%
6.3
- 4.3
-
6.3
- 1.5
-
EBIT
million EUR
108.7
- 272.7
-
27.9
- 28.8
-
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
64.1
- 321.6
-
16.2
- 43.0
-
Group result
million EUR
50.3
- 310.2
-
11.5
- 42.4
-
Investments
million EUR
107.1
87.4
22.5
43.9
33.6
30.7
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 223.7
- 99.8
-
- 53.8
- 19.0
-
Unit
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
in %
Net debt
million EUR
720.5
639.9
12.6
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
448.9
166.1
-
Gearing
%
160.5
385.2
-
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
3.8
n/a
-
Balance sheet total
million EUR
2,227.4
1,715.7
29.8
Equity ratio
%
20.2
9.7
-
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,914
9,950
- 0.4
Capital employed
million EUR
1,588.6
1,218.0
30.4
Unit
2021
2020
in %
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
in %
Earnings/share
1)
EUR/CHF
0.02/0.02
- 0.15/-0.16
-
0.00/0.00
- 0.02/-0.02
-
Shareholders' equity/share
2)
EUR/CHF
0.15/0.16
0.08/0.09
-
0.15/0.16
0.08/0.09
-
Share price high/low
CHF
0.478/0.234
0.340/0.126
-
0.381/0.340
0.250/0.170
-
Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deduction of the portions attributable to non-controlling interests
As of December 31, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020
Disclaimer
Swiss Steel Holding AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.
