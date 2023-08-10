Swiss Steel Group
Media and Investor Presentation Half-Year 2023 Results
Lucerne, August 10, 2023
2
Profitability impacted by ongoing challenging market environment
Sales Volume
756 kilotons
-19.3%
(H1
2022: 937 kilotons)
Average sales price
2,460 EUR/t
+7.4% (H1 2022: 2,290 EUR/t)
Revenue
EUR 1,857.3 mn
-13.4%
(H1
2022: EUR 2,144.6 mn)
Adjusted EBITDA
EUR 70.0 mn
-59.1% (H1 2022: EUR 171.0 mn)
Free cash flow
EUR -62.7 mn
+64% (H1 2022: EUR -174.1 mn)
3
Navigating the geopolitical and economic challenges: building strategic resilience and committing to our strategy program
Resilience and
Profitability
- Evaluation process of all entities in respect to their individual future viability well underway
- Approvals for the restructuring of Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW) received; begin implementation of splitting DEW into two individually operating entities, enhancing operational efficiency, headcount reduction (at least 350)
- Anticipated proceeds from sale of Eastern European distribution entities in H2 2023 (transaction subject to merger control)
- Substantial cost and liquidity measures initiated to support H2/2023 (Personnel cost variabilization and reduction, inventory reduction, rigorous questioning and reduction of other spend categories)
- Adjusting production schedule to match lower demand amidst uncertain outlook
Customer Centricity and
Reliability
- Ongoing process optimization regarding the customer centric sales organization in the three Divisions
- Implementation of Group Function since January 2023, with target of finalization by end of the year
- Preparation of introduction of shared service centers towards year-end
- Continuous adaptation of Production Assets to meet market needs
- Increasing global market activities through proactive engagement and dedicated efforts of our sales teams
- Near finalization of rebranding process to «Swiss Steel Group»
Innovation and
Sustainability
- Customer success on long-term Green Steel commitments
- Supplier engagement with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for reliable disclosure of upstream carbon footprint, providing transparent emission data to customers
- Further develop our recycling concepts, and continue to increase the share of green energy in our operations
- Swiss Steel Group to meet net zero target by 2038, given the right framework conditions
4
In H1 2023, on average, raw material and energy prices below previous year level
German Scrap Type 2/8
Alloys
Energy (spot price)
(EUR per ton)
(average prices, USD k per ton)
(EUR per MWh)
Monthly average
First half year-average
Nickel1
FeCr2
Electricity3
Natural gas4
800
600
H1 23 vs. H1 22: -26%
400
200
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 10 11 12 1
2
3
4
5
6
22
23
40
Ni: H1 23 vs. H1 22: -12%
500
30
400
20
300
FeCr: H1 23 vs. H1 22: -1%
10
200
100
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 10 11 12 1
2
3
4
5
6
22
23
Electricity: H1 23 vs.HQ1 22: -44%
Natural Gas: H1 23 vs. H1 22: -55%
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 10 11 12 1
2
3
4
5
6
22
23
- Monthly average prices trended upwards until April 2023, in February and March influenced by strong demand from Turkey following the earthquakes in the region; prices declined in May and June 2023 mainly due to lower demand
- Nickel prices trended downwards with some interruptions in January, throughout April and early May; factors impacting prices included macroeconomic factors such as interest rate hikes, effects on the USD exchange rate, rising supply from Indonesia resulting in a widening surplus of the nickel market.
- European prices for high carbon ferrochrome generally trended upwards until mid-May followed by a general downward trend
- Initial increaseof European energy prices in January followed by a general downtrend and some increases in June
- Downtrendin prices supported by increased inventories of natural gas, however, still a degree of volatility in energy prices, in June in particular, impacted by concerns about lower supply of natural gas from Norway and warmer weather; at the same time, the European Commission decided not to prolong the emergency measures on the energy markets.
1. LME Cash settlement
2. EU High Carbon (HC) Ferrochrome
3. Epex Spot German Day-Ahead Electricity Auction Baseload Index
4. THE (Trading Hub Europe) Day-Ahead spot price
5
Sources: BDSV, LME, Asian Metals Inc., European Energy Exchange, Bloomberg; euwid-recycling.de, oilprice.com, Eurometal, Kallanish, Reuters, yieh.com, steelnews.biz
