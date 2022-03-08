Swiss Steel : Präsentation

Media and Investor Presentation Full-year and Q4 2021 Results
Lucerne, March 8, 2021
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, convictions, possible impacts or the description of future events, outlooks, revenues, results or situations, for example. These are based upon the company's current expectations, convictions and assumptions, but could materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements. We are providing this communication as of the date hereof and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Rebound of profitability in 2021 - Transformation on track
Sales volume in 2021 increased by more than 20 % despite softening of demand from automotive in Q4/21
Revenue for the full-year rose by 40 % supported by higher raw material prices
Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 came in at EUR 191.6 million (EUR - 68.9 million in 2020)
Net debt increased by EUR 80 million to EUR 720.5 million largely due to higher raw material and energy prices
Capital increase in Q1 2021 of EUR 223.5 million bolstered the balance sheet
Order book at the end of the year at 691kt, 22% above Q4/20 and only slightly below Q3/21
Strategy transformation SSG 2025 on track
NewExecutive Board members to focus on core products - engineering, tool and stainless steel
Become a global leader inGreen Steel
Ugine accident in January 2022 currently limits the site's output
Our strategy SSG2025 is structured around three focus areas
M
STAINLESS STEEL
A
R
K ENGINEERING STEEL
Stabilize and Strengthen
Growth in Core Segments
Operating Model driven
E
for Growth
and Green Steel
market back by Product
Transformation
Group Organization
T
TOOL STEEL
S
I.
COST &
II.
ORGANIC
III.
TARGET
EFFICIENCY
OPERATING
GROWTH
IMPROVEMENT
MODEL
Robust and best-in-class special long steel player
Profitable growthand expansion of market share in core segments Engineering, Tool and Stainless Steel
Product Group strategiesleveraging EAF- network across Europe and North America
Lead the Green Transformation in Europe
Swiss Steel Group's ambition is to become a global leader in Green Steel
Steel at heart of transition to net zero economy
Steelmakingis responsible for ~8%1 of global annual emissions
Steelneeds to be produced and sourced in a dramatically more sustainable way
Net zero not possible without green steel - green steel production to grow rapidly
Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology will be key to reducing emissions: Share of EAF-producedsteel to more than double by 20502
OEMcustomers will increasingly demand green steel to meet their own net zero objectives
We are naturally green
There is agreener way of making steel: The EAF route is ~95% less carbon intensive when using zero carbon electricity than the conventional BF/BOF route
Our steel is naturally sustainable - as we rely on our EAF network and the use of recycled steel scrap
Emissions intensity of steelmaking processes
tons CO2 per ton of crude steel
Conventional
1.89
BF/BOF3
EAF
-79%
0.40
(with average grid
power mix)
-92%
EAF
0.15
(with renewable power
only)
1. 2.6bn tons of CO2; 2. IEA Net Zero 2050 scenario; 3. World Steel global average EAF & BF/BOF route; Note: Figures are industry averages
Source: SSG internal research; World Steel Association, 2021
