    STLN   CH0005795668

SWISS STEEL HOLDING AG

(STLN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 05:19:42 am
0.278 CHF   -1.77%
05:11aSWISS STEEL : Präsentation
PU
05:11aSWISS STEEL : Media release
PU
05:11aSWISS STEEL : 5-quarter overview
PU
Swiss Steel : Präsentation

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Swiss Steel Group

Media and Investor Presentation Full-year and Q4 2021 Results

Lucerne, March 8, 2021

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, convictions, possible impacts or the description of future events, outlooks, revenues, results or situations, for example. These are based upon the company's current expectations, convictions and assumptions, but could materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements. We are providing this communication as of the date hereof and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Rebound of profitability in 2021 - Transformation on track

  • Sales volume in 2021 increased by more than 20 % despite softening of demand from automotive in Q4/21
  • Revenue for the full-year rose by 40 % supported by higher raw material prices
  • Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 came in at EUR 191.6 million (EUR - 68.9 million in 2020)
  • Net debt increased by EUR 80 million to EUR 720.5 million largely due to higher raw material and energy prices
  • Capital increase in Q1 2021 of EUR 223.5 million bolstered the balance sheet
  • Order book at the end of the year at 691kt, 22% above Q4/20 and only slightly below Q3/21
  • Strategy transformation SSG 2025 on track
  • New Executive Board members to focus on core products - engineering, tool and stainless steel
  • Become a global leader in Green Steel
  • Ugine accident in January 2022 currently limits the site's output

3

Our strategy SSG2025 is structured around three focus areas

M

STAINLESS STEEL

A

R

K ENGINEERING STEEL

Stabilize and Strengthen

Growth in Core Segments

Operating Model driven

E

for Growth

and Green Steel

market back by Product

Transformation

Group Organization

T

TOOL STEEL

S

I.

COST &

II.

ORGANIC

III.

TARGET

EFFICIENCY

OPERATING

GROWTH

IMPROVEMENT

MODEL

  • Robust and best-in-class special long steel player
    • Profitable growth and expansion of market share in core segments Engineering, Tool and Stainless Steel
  • Product Group strategies leveraging EAF- network across Europe and North America

Lead the Green Transformation in Europe

4

Swiss Steel Group's ambition is to become a global leader in Green Steel

Steel at heart of transition to net zero economy

  • Steelmaking is responsible for ~8%1 of global annual emissions
  • Steel needs to be produced and sourced in a dramatically more sustainable way
  • Net zero not possible without green steel - green steel production to grow rapidly
    • Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology will be key to reducing emissions: Share of EAF-producedsteel to more than double by 20502
    • OEM customers will increasingly demand green steel to meet their own net zero objectives

We are naturally green

  • There is a greener way of making steel: The EAF route is ~95% less carbon intensive when using zero carbon electricity than the conventional BF/BOF route
  • Our steel is naturally sustainable - as we rely on our EAF network and the use of recycled steel scrap

Emissions intensity of steelmaking processes

tons CO2 per ton of crude steel

Conventional

1.89

BF/BOF3

EAF

-79%

0.40

(with average grid

power mix)

-92%

EAF

0.15

(with renewable power

only)

1. 2.6bn tons of CO2; 2. IEA Net Zero 2050 scenario; 3. World Steel global average EAF & BF/BOF route; Note: Figures are industry averages

Source: SSG internal research; World Steel Association, 2021

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Swiss Steel Holding AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
