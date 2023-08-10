Key figures
Swiss Steel Group
Unit
H1 2023
H1 2022
Δ in %
Order backlog
kilotons
386
590
- 34.6
Sales volume
kilotons
756
937
- 19.3
Revenue
million EUR
1,857.3
2,144.6
- 13.4
Average sales price
EUR/t
2,460
2,290
7.4
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
70.0
171.0
- 59.1
EBITDA
million EUR
58.5
157.1
- 62.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
3.8
8.0
-
EBITDA margin
%
3.1
7.3
-
EBIT
million EUR
17.0
113.2
- 85.0
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
- 23.0
89.5
-
Group result
million EUR
- 30.0
74.0
-
Investments
million EUR
44.9
42.3
6.1
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 62.7
- 174.1
64.0
Unit
30.6.2023
31.12.2022
Δ in %
Net debt
million EUR
942.0
848.2
11.1
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
498.7
530.9
- 6.1
Gearing
%
188.9
159.8
-
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
8.1
3.9
-
Balance sheet total
million EUR
2,418.0
2,386.0
1.3
Equity ratio
%
20.6
22.2
-
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,639
9,857
- 2.2
Capital employed
million EUR
1,675.0
1,646.8
1.7
Unit
H1 2023
H1 2022
Δ in %
Earnings/share 1)
EUR/CHF
- 0.01/-0.01
0.02/0.02
-
Shareholders' equity/share 2)
EUR/CHF
0.16/0.16
0.17/0.17
-
Share price high/low
CHF
0.230/0.123
0.348/0.210
-
- Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deducting the portions attributable to non-controlling interests
- As of June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022
Swiss Steel Holding AG, Landenbergstrasse 11, CH-6005 Lucerne, +41 41 581 4000
www.swisssteel-group.com
