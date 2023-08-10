Key figures

Swiss Steel Group

Unit

H1 2023

H1 2022

Δ in %

Order backlog

kilotons

386

590

- 34.6

Sales volume

kilotons

756

937

- 19.3

Revenue

million EUR

1,857.3

2,144.6

- 13.4

Average sales price

EUR/t

2,460

2,290

7.4

Adjusted EBITDA

million EUR

70.0

171.0

- 59.1

EBITDA

million EUR

58.5

157.1

- 62.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

3.8

8.0

-

EBITDA margin

%

3.1

7.3

-

EBIT

million EUR

17.0

113.2

- 85.0

Earnings before taxes

million EUR

- 23.0

89.5

-

Group result

million EUR

- 30.0

74.0

-

Investments

million EUR

44.9

42.3

6.1

Free cash flow

million EUR

- 62.7

- 174.1

64.0

Unit

30.6.2023

31.12.2022

Δ in %

Net debt

million EUR

942.0

848.2

11.1

Shareholders' equity

million EUR

498.7

530.9

- 6.1

Gearing

%

188.9

159.8

-

Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)

x

8.1

3.9

-

Balance sheet total

million EUR

2,418.0

2,386.0

1.3

Equity ratio

%

20.6

22.2

-

Employees as of closing date

Positions

9,639

9,857

- 2.2

Capital employed

million EUR

1,675.0

1,646.8

1.7

Unit

H1 2023

H1 2022

Δ in %

Earnings/share 1)

EUR/CHF

- 0.01/-0.01

0.02/0.02

-

Shareholders' equity/share 2)

EUR/CHF

0.16/0.16

0.17/0.17

-

Share price high/low

CHF

0.230/0.123

0.348/0.210

-

  1. Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deducting the portions attributable to non-controlling interests
  2. As of June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022

