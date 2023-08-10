Schmolz+Bickenbach AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel, as well as alloyed and high-alloyed constructional steel. The Company operates through two business segments: Production and Sales & Services. The Production segment specializes in the production of tool steel, stainless steel, engineering steel, bright steel and other specialty products, and encompasses the business units Deutsche Edestahlwerke, Finkl Steel, Steeltec Group, Swiss Steel and Ugitech. The Sales and Services segment comprises the distribution and service activities of the Company. The Company operates in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.