April 03, 2024 at 03:01 am EDT
The Joint Research Center of the European Commission visits Deutsche Edelstahlwerke for information on CO2-efficient steel production
Company insights | 02/04/2024
On April 4, 2024, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke, a company of the Swiss Steel Group, is expecting a distinguished visitor. The European Commission's Joint Research Center (JRC) will visit DEW at its Witten plant and other steel manufacturers in the Ruhr region.
02/04/2024 · 2 min read
The aim of the visit to DEW is to take an in-depth look at steel production using the electric arc furnace route. This technology currently has a clear advantage in terms of its CO2 emissions in steel production. A technology to which the Swiss Steel Group is committed in all its plants in Europe, Canada and the USA.
The Swiss Steel Group, as the current winner of the German Sustainability Award, stands out in particular for its efforts to innovatively drive forward the transformation of the steel industry. The special reason for this visit is the JRC's work for the European Commission in preparation for future regulations within the framework of the Ecodesign and End-of-Life Vehicle Regulations.
This visit is of great importance in the context of future regulations and subsidies relating to the transformation of the steel industry. The group, led by Ms. Sara Blanco Pérez, will learn in detail about green steel production at Deutsche Edelstahlwerke, the intelligent handling of scrap and the efforts already made at DEW and the Swiss Steel Group to reduce the CO2 footprint. After all, it is around 83% below the global average of the World Steel Mix.
