2023
Interim Report
Half-year ended June 30, 2023
Steel is our backbone, our DNA. It's what we do best to contribute in shaping a sustainable future. And so we are teaming up - with each other, with customers and suppliers. Together we are designing ever better steel solutions with highest quality and profound passion. Our drive, expertise and care make us a powerful ally. In consulting, development, production and services.
Together.
For a future that matters.
Table of contents
3
Contents
Introduction
Key figures
4
Five half-year overview
5
Letter to shareholders
6
Management report
Business environment
8
Business development of the Group
10
Business development of the divisions
17
Capital market
19
Outlook
20
Additional information
Information
21
Composition of the Board of Directors
21
Financial reporting
Consolidated income statement
22
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
23
Consolidated statement of financial position
24
Consolidated statement of cash flows
25
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
26
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
27
4 Key figures
Key figures
Swiss Steel Group
Unit
H1 2023
H1 2022
Δ in %
Order backlog
kilotons
386
590
- 34.6
Sales volume
kilotons
756
937
- 19.3
Revenue
million EUR
1,857.3
2,144.6
- 13.4
Average sales price
EUR/t
2,460
2,290
7.4
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
70.0
171.0
- 59.1
EBITDA
million EUR
58.5
157.1
- 62.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
3.8
8.0
-
EBITDA margin
%
3.1
7.3
-
EBIT
million EUR
17.0
113.2
- 85.0
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
- 23.0
89.5
-
Group result
million EUR
- 30.0
74.0
-
Investments
million EUR
44.9
42.3
6.1
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 62.7
- 174.1
64.0
Unit
30.6.2023
31.12.2022
Δ in %
Net debt
million EUR
942.0
848.2
11.1
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
498.7
530.9
- 6.1
Gearing
%
188.9
159.8
-
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
8.1
3.9
-
Balance sheet total
million EUR
2,418.0
2,386.0
1.3
Equity ratio
%
20.6
22.2
-
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,639
9,857
- 2.2
Capital employed
million EUR
1,675.0
1,646.8
1.7
Unit
H1 2023
H1 2022
Δ in %
Earnings/share 1)
EUR/CHF
- 0.01/-0.01
0.02/0.02
-
Shareholders' equity/share 2)
EUR/CHF
0.16/0.16
0.17/0.17
-
Share price high/low
CHF
0.230/0.123
0.348/0.210
-
- Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deducting the portions attributable to non-controlling interests
- As of June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022
Five half year overview
5
Five half-year overview
Unit
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
H2 2022
H1 2023
Key operational figures
Production volume
kilotons
1,220
893
1,052
746
925
Sales volume
kilotons
1,028
835
937
726
756
Order backlog
kilotons
650
691
590
454
386
Income statement
Revenue
million EUR
1,590.7
1,602.1
2,144.6
1,906.8
1,857.3
Average sales price
EUR/t
1,549
1,921
2,290
2,629
2,460.0
Gross profit
million EUR
584.3
528.8
663.7
483.4
550.2
Adjusted EBITDA
million EUR
109.9
81.7
171.0
46.1
70.0
EBITDA
million EUR
105.4
94.6
157.1
31.7
58.5
EBIT
million EUR
62.8
45.9
113.2
- 40.2
17.0
Earnings before taxes
million EUR
41.3
22.8
89.5
- 68.2
- 23.0
Group result
million EUR
35.2
15.1
74.0
- 64.6
- 30.0
Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization
Cash flow before changes in net working capital
million EUR
118.1
80.9
111.6
38.4
22.1
Cash flow from operating activities
million EUR
- 124.1
- 11.7
- 141.2
187.8
- 22.7
Cash flow from investing activities
million EUR
- 27.6
- 60.3
- 32.9
- 67.4
- 40.0
Free cash flow
million EUR
- 151.7
- 72.0
- 174.1
120.4
- 62.7
Investments
million EUR
34.7
72.4
42.3
72.8
44.9
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
million EUR
42.6
48.6
43.9
71.9
41.5
Net assets and financial structure
Non-current assets
million EUR
574.3
575.6
561.7
568.5
556.6
Current assets
million EUR
1,529.6
1,651.8
2,196.9
1,817.5
1,861.4
Net working capital
million EUR
943.1
1,040.6
1,307.3
1,112.4
1,149.1
Balance sheet total
million EUR
2,103.9
2,227.4
2,758.6
2,386.0
2,418.0
Shareholders' equity
million EUR
460.4
448.9
594.7
530.9
498.7
Non-current liabilities
million EUR
780.5
894.8
1,006.0
736.8
807.4
Current liabilities
million EUR
863.0
883.7
1,157.9
1,118.3
1,111.9
Net debt
million EUR
605.4
720.5
936.3
848.2
942.0
Employees
Employees as of closing date
Positions
9,847
9,914
9,904
9,857
9,639
Value management
Capital employed
million EUR
1,456.2
1,588.6
1,845.0
1,646.8
1,675.0
Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure
Gross profit margin
%
36.7
33.0
30.9
25.4
29.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
6.9
5.1
8.0
2.4
3.8
EBITDA margin
%
6.6
5.9
7.3
1.7
3.1
Equity ratio
%
21.9
20.2
21.6
22.2
20.6
Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)
x
6.5
3.8
3.7
3.9
8.1
Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)
%
28.1
31.1
29.3
29.0
32.2
