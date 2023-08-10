2023

Interim Report

Half-year ended June 30, 2023

Steel is our backbone, our DNA. It's what we do best to contribute in shaping a sustainable future. And so we are teaming up - with each other, with customers and suppliers. Together we are designing ever better steel solutions with highest quality and profound passion. Our drive, expertise and care make us a powerful ally. In consulting, development, production and services.

Together.

For a future that matters.

Table of contents

3

Contents

Introduction

Key figures

4

Five half-year overview

5

Letter to shareholders

6

Management report

Business environment

8

Business development of the Group

10

Business development of the divisions

17

Capital market

19

Outlook

20

Additional information

Information

21

Composition of the Board of Directors

21

Financial reporting

Consolidated income statement

22

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

23

Consolidated statement of financial position

24

Consolidated statement of cash flows

25

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

26

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

27

4 Key figures

Key figures

Swiss Steel Group

Unit

H1 2023

H1 2022

Δ in %

Order backlog

kilotons

386

590

- 34.6

Sales volume

kilotons

756

937

- 19.3

Revenue

million EUR

1,857.3

2,144.6

- 13.4

Average sales price

EUR/t

2,460

2,290

7.4

Adjusted EBITDA

million EUR

70.0

171.0

- 59.1

EBITDA

million EUR

58.5

157.1

- 62.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

3.8

8.0

-

EBITDA margin

%

3.1

7.3

-

EBIT

million EUR

17.0

113.2

- 85.0

Earnings before taxes

million EUR

- 23.0

89.5

-

Group result

million EUR

- 30.0

74.0

-

Investments

million EUR

44.9

42.3

6.1

Free cash flow

million EUR

- 62.7

- 174.1

64.0

Unit

30.6.2023

31.12.2022

Δ in %

Net debt

million EUR

942.0

848.2

11.1

Shareholders' equity

million EUR

498.7

530.9

- 6.1

Gearing

%

188.9

159.8

-

Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)

x

8.1

3.9

-

Balance sheet total

million EUR

2,418.0

2,386.0

1.3

Equity ratio

%

20.6

22.2

-

Employees as of closing date

Positions

9,639

9,857

- 2.2

Capital employed

million EUR

1,675.0

1,646.8

1.7

Unit

H1 2023

H1 2022

Δ in %

Earnings/share 1)

EUR/CHF

- 0.01/-0.01

0.02/0.02

-

Shareholders' equity/share 2)

EUR/CHF

0.16/0.16

0.17/0.17

-

Share price high/low

CHF

0.230/0.123

0.348/0.210

-

  1. Earnings per share are based on the result of the Group after deducting the portions attributable to non-controlling interests
  2. As of June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022

Five half year overview

5

Five half-year overview

Unit

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

H2 2022

H1 2023

Key operational figures

Production volume

kilotons

1,220

893

1,052

746

925

Sales volume

kilotons

1,028

835

937

726

756

Order backlog

kilotons

650

691

590

454

386

Income statement

Revenue

million EUR

1,590.7

1,602.1

2,144.6

1,906.8

1,857.3

Average sales price

EUR/t

1,549

1,921

2,290

2,629

2,460.0

Gross profit

million EUR

584.3

528.8

663.7

483.4

550.2

Adjusted EBITDA

million EUR

109.9

81.7

171.0

46.1

70.0

EBITDA

million EUR

105.4

94.6

157.1

31.7

58.5

EBIT

million EUR

62.8

45.9

113.2

- 40.2

17.0

Earnings before taxes

million EUR

41.3

22.8

89.5

- 68.2

- 23.0

Group result

million EUR

35.2

15.1

74.0

- 64.6

- 30.0

Cash flow/investments/depreciation/amortization

Cash flow before changes in net working capital

million EUR

118.1

80.9

111.6

38.4

22.1

Cash flow from operating activities

million EUR

- 124.1

- 11.7

- 141.2

187.8

- 22.7

Cash flow from investing activities

million EUR

- 27.6

- 60.3

- 32.9

- 67.4

- 40.0

Free cash flow

million EUR

- 151.7

- 72.0

- 174.1

120.4

- 62.7

Investments

million EUR

34.7

72.4

42.3

72.8

44.9

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

million EUR

42.6

48.6

43.9

71.9

41.5

Net assets and financial structure

Non-current assets

million EUR

574.3

575.6

561.7

568.5

556.6

Current assets

million EUR

1,529.6

1,651.8

2,196.9

1,817.5

1,861.4

Net working capital

million EUR

943.1

1,040.6

1,307.3

1,112.4

1,149.1

Balance sheet total

million EUR

2,103.9

2,227.4

2,758.6

2,386.0

2,418.0

Shareholders' equity

million EUR

460.4

448.9

594.7

530.9

498.7

Non-current liabilities

million EUR

780.5

894.8

1,006.0

736.8

807.4

Current liabilities

million EUR

863.0

883.7

1,157.9

1,118.3

1,111.9

Net debt

million EUR

605.4

720.5

936.3

848.2

942.0

Employees

Employees as of closing date

Positions

9,847

9,914

9,904

9,857

9,639

Value management

Capital employed

million EUR

1,456.2

1,588.6

1,845.0

1,646.8

1,675.0

Key figures on profit/net assets and financial structure

Gross profit margin

%

36.7

33.0

30.9

25.4

29.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

6.9

5.1

8.0

2.4

3.8

EBITDA margin

%

6.6

5.9

7.3

1.7

3.1

Equity ratio

%

21.9

20.2

21.6

22.2

20.6

Net debt/adj. EBITDA LTM (leverage)

x

6.5

3.8

3.7

3.9

8.1

Net working capital/revenue (L3M annualized)

%

28.1

31.1

29.3

29.0

32.2

Disclaimer

Swiss Steel Holding AG published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.